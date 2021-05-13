Idah seen as surprise package as City set for attacking changes

Opinion

Published: 6:46 PM May 13, 2021

Norwich City's attacking positions could be the one with the most churn this summer as they prepare for another Premier League campaign. Connor Southwell analyses the state of play at the top end of the pitch.

Teemu Pukki will be Norwich's main man in the Premier League next season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The current options

City's attacking creators have been responsible for some joyous moments in the Championship this season, with Emi Buendia's twinkle toes at the heart of the vast majority of their moves.

The 24-year-old looks primed for an Argentina call-up this summer after his sparkling form throughout their Championship title-winning campaign. Todd Cantwell's influence on the other side has continued to grow since Christmas.

Kieran Dowell has nailed down the number 10 position and looks primed for a starting spot in the top flight next season.

Marco Stiepermann, Przemek Placheta and Onel Hernandez have seen game time limited this season due to injuries or a lack of form, but make up the Canaries' attacking midfield positions. Josh Martin showed promise during their period of limited options prior to Christmas but now requires a season of consistent football out on loan.

Adam Idah and Jordan Hugill make up the striking ranks alongside Pukki.

Kieran Dowell has slotted in perfectly during Norwich City's run-in to the Championship title - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Who is definitely in?

Despite some feeling young striker Idah may be suited to a temporary spell away from Carrow Road to aid his development, City feel he will take the Premier League by surprise.

The Irishman has had a frustrating season due to injuries and a Covid-19 diagnosis but has broken into the senior Ireland set-up. Idah will be a supporting presence behind Pukki, who is set for another campaign as the Canaries' starting striker.

Dowell has impressed in recent weeks and the athletic qualities he offers are seen as transferrable to the physical nature of the top flight.

The former Everton man has grown into a role that has proven troublesome for the Canaries since Stiepermann's excellent Championship season two years ago. The 23-year-old scored five goals in the final nine games of the season.

Josip Drmic will depart Carrow Road for good this summer. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Who is definitely out?

City will look to finally move Josip Drmic out of the club on a permanent basis this summer.

The Swiss international was informed he was surplus to requirements following relegation from the Premier League last season and has spent the second half of the season on loan at Croatian side Rijeka. Drmic has discovered some goal-scoring form, netting five goals in his last eight matches.

Przemyslaw Placheta is one of several City players who future remains up in the air. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Whose future is uncertain?

Beyond Pukki, Idah and Dowell, the future of City's other attacking options remain up in the air.

Buendia and Cantwell are bound to have suitors this summer, and sporting director Stuart Webber has admitted the Canaries may have to sell one to fund their top-flight survival mission.

Both will demand high fees well in excess of the club's record sale and City won't entertain offers below their valuation.

Beyond that, the future of City's remaining senior attacking options remains unclear.

City would be open to offers for Stiepermann and Hernandez this summer, but aren't actively pushing the pair out of the door. Both are valued as good characters around the group but haven't played a huge amount of football during this season.

The same applies for Placheta, who is yet to hit the heights many expected when he signed from Slask Wroclaw last summer. The Canaries would be open to either loan or permanent offers for the Polish international.

Jordan Hugill could leave Carrow Road this summer providing City received an acceptable offer for the services. The ex-Preston man was largely second choice to Pukki this season but is valued for his personality and liked by his colleagues and staff at Colney.

Josh Martin is also someone they will look to attempt to move out on loan.

Ryan Guald has been linked to Norwich. - Credit: PA

Rumoured targets

City will be looking to add a winger to their options this summer, possibly one that is also capable of playing as a striker.

Unless Hugill is sold, the Canaries won't pursue any additional striking options due to their faith in 20-year-old Idah. They have been credited with an interest in Georgios Giakoumakis, currently playing at VVV Venlo in the Eredivisie.

Holland is a region that City's recruitment staff find difficult to accurately assess talents, especially strikers and central defenders, meaning any deal for Giakoumakis seems unlikely at this stage.

City have also been linked to Ryan Gauld, who is plotting a move back to England after spending seven years in Portugal.