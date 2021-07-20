Could Norwich City fans have to be double jabbed to watch games?

Published: 5:03 PM July 20, 2021 Updated: 5:31 PM July 20, 2021

Norwich City fans may need to prove they have been jabbed twice before returning to Carrow Road - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norwich City fans are still awaiting clarification on whether they will be allowed into Carrow Road in the new season regardless of whether they have received both Covid-19 vaccinations.

On Monday, prime minister Boris Johnson stated that from September people will have to produce proof they have received both of their jabs before gaining entry to venues such as nightclubs. However, the PM's statement has also prompted intense speculation around football stadia.

He said: "I should serve notice now that by the end of September, when all over-18s will have had their chance to be double jabbed, we are planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather."

But Number 10 is yet to provide clarification over whether this includes football grounds, with the Premier League itself also keen to gain clarification.

It leaves Canaries fans anxiously waiting for news on what the arrangements will be when Daniel Farke's side return to Premier League duty against Liverpool - a game less than a month away.

It is understood the club is working hard behind the scenes to make sure arrangements are in place, but that it is awaiting confirmation from the relevant authorities and the Premier League that plans can go ahead.

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty said he was happy and not particularly surprised to hear the news, but stressed that the safety of supporters at Carrow Road has to be the priority. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Robin Sainty, chairman of supporters' group the Canaries Trust, said: "I think it is a concern for younger people who may not have had the chance yet to have both jabs, so I hope it would not come into force until after this can be done.

You may also want to watch:

"However, I do think overall it is a sensible idea. I have heard anecdotally of groups of knowingly Covid positive people who went to Wembley for the Euro 2020 final and it is this type of idiocy that tells us something like this is, unfortunately, needed.

"And an additional positive of it would be that it would encourage more people to actually get their jabs, which is the best way we can fight the virus."

It is understood from Premier League sources that it is "highly likely" that some form of vaccine passport will be a requirement for fans returning to grounds - but that the league was still seeking clarification from the government on its plans.



