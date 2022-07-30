Spud Thornhill: Happy New Year, Norwich fans!

Columnist

Onel Hernandez on the ball in pre-season - the Cuban is a good character to have, on and off the field - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Happy New Year to all my fellow Canaries - I'm sure it will be a lot more fun than the last one.

According to some Norwich fans on social media, they have already made up their minds on how our season is going to go, following our mixed bag of pre-season results.

Some are positive, predicting we will be champions, especially after our win at Marseille. And some are negative, predicting we're more likely to be near the bottom of the league because of some of our performances.

I would love to have been at one of our summer visits to Germany, France or Scotland. Over the years, football was the excuse to see new places. Looking on social media, the fans who did travel to any of the games enjoyed their experiences, like I have one in the past.

I remember the tour of Holland in 2003 when we lost heavily to newly-promoted RBC Roosendahl, drew with an U23s side before a win with ex-Canary goalkeeper Robert Green playing up front due to a few problems. I left Holland thinking it was going to be another long, fruitless season. How wrong could I have been? We won the league that season.

Simon Whaley - his pre-season form in 2009 wasn't matched by performances in the league - Credit: Archant

I can remember some good pre-seasons. In 2009 we were unbeaten, including beating Premier League side Wigan, with Simon Whaley playing out of this world. Which left me telling my dad that we were going storm to the League One title, Whaley was going to be a Canaries legend and we were going to stuff Colchester United in the first game.

The following week it was us who got stuffed by Colchester, Whaley was so poor he was soon found out and released by Norwich six months later. But with us winning League One at least I got one out of three right!

This year I have not seen any of the friendlies, so I have had to look at social media and match reports, but my opinions and hopes really start today.

This year I really have not got an honest answer on where we are going to finish. I have definitely got a head and heart answer.

My heart is telling me how we are so strong in so many departments with so much cover if players get injured - there won't be many teams who can match that. With the Championship being more hectic and a break for the World Cup thrown in as well, the experience we have, especially in the spine of the team, is going to be invaluable.

The new rule that teams can use five substitutes is going more beneficial to us than most clubs who don’t have the same quality in depth as us. If we are losing I’m more confident we will be able to change the course of the game. I'm sure the next time we are in Premier League I won’t be as keen on the rule as the so-called bigger clubs, like us this season, will likely to have the depth in quality.

Having players like Onel Hernandez and Jordan Hugill around the club is also going to be so vital on and off the pitch.

Sadly, my head is not being quite as kind. It’s telling me how poor and shocking we were last season, and that it’s more than likely to roll into this season. With our style of football, I can’t seeing us provide the chances that Teemu Pukki thrives on.

Whatever happens this season, I know for sure it’s not going to be boring. The next nine and a bit months are going to be bonkers, as usual.

So, here’s to the many miles that will be travelled, the pre- and post-match beers, the moaning and groaning after another misplaced pass, seeing family and friends who I've sat beside for many years - all in the hope of that winning goal.

Bring it on. Let the fun commence.



