Energetic Barnsley dump disjointed Norwich side out of the FA Cup

Published: 4:50 PM January 23, 2021

Norwich City were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth round stage by an energetic Barnsley side at Oakwell.

Callum Styles second-half strike was enough to ensure the impressive Tykes progressed to the fifth-round of the competition, with City largely toothless and failing to record a single shot on target.

Przemek Placheta saw his effort rebound off the bar, but City failed to get to grips with an intense press from the hosts.

City made five changes from the side that beat Bristol City 1-0 on Wednesday, with Lukas Rupp, Kieran Dowell and Przemek Placheta returning to the line-up. Onel Hernandez started his first game since October, with Farke opting for some real pace behind Jordan Hugill.

Alex Tettey's inclusion in the team means he overtakes Sandy Kennon to become the Canaries leading overseas appearance maker. Tim Krul also reached a milestone for City, with this game marking his 100th for the club.

Barnsley made three changes to their side as Brad Collins replaced Jack Walton in goal. Toby Sibbick came in for Michael Sollbauer in defence and Dominik Frieser for Conor Chaplin in attack, who drops to the bench.

New signing Carlton Morris, who joined the Tykes from the Canaries earlier this month is cup-tied after playing for MK Dons in previous rounds. Liam Kitching, who joined from Forest Green, is also cup-tied.



The first chance of the afternoon fell to the posts after Hernandez was robbed of possession by Sibbick. His pass to Victor Adeboyejo was flicked on by the winger to Cauley Woodrow. His curling shot from range was saved by the legs of Krul and deflected over the bar.

Barnsley's press was high and the Canaries struggled to play through the intensity of their press. The hosts had another opportunity to take the lead in the opening 15 minutes but Michal Heilik's flicked header was caught by Krul.

City had Krul to thank again on 32 minutes when Callum Brittain's deep cross found Callum Styles at the back post. His attempted volley was blocked by Hanley, but Dominik Frieser's effort was on target, only for the Canaries keeper to push the effort away.

Woodrow nearly capitalised when Frieser's flick-on sent him racing through on goal. Hanley did well to keep up with the striker and eventually marshalled him wide before blocking his low effort.

Eventually, Barnsley did take the lead, with their wing-backs combining to open the scoring.

Brittain's deep cross was headed into Styles' path by Aarons. He turned Hernandez before slotting cooly past Krul.

Jordan Hugill limped off after 65 minutes with a concerning hamstring injury, he was replaced by teenager Tyrese Omotoye. Farke also brought on Emi Buendia and Oliver Skipp in an attempt to improve the Canaries performance.

Those changes almost inspired an immediate equaliser. A surge by Rupp saw Dowell's dummy send Placheta through on the left. His fierce effort crashed the underside of the bar before bouncing clear.

Barnsley nearly added a second when Sorensen's slip gifted Conor Chaplin a chance to double their advantage. His volley was smothered by Krul.

At the other end, Dowell's slipped pass send Placheta racing through again. He squared the ball for Buendia, whose sliding effort was blocked by Styles.

Chaplin's dipping effort extracted a fine save out of Krul on 81 minutes. City lost possession in the middle of the park and the former Pompey shot seized the loose ball. His effort was on target and beaten away by the Canaries keeper.









- Barnsley (3-4-3): Collins; Sibbick (Sollbauer, 64), Andersen, Helik; Brittain, Mowatt (C), Palmer (Kane, 45), Styles; Adeboyejo (Chaplin, 56), Woodrow (Schmidt, 79), Frieser (Miller, 79). Subs not used: Walton (GK), Moon, Omar, Odour

- Bookings:

- Goals: Styles 56

- Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (C), Gibson, Sorensen; Tettey (Skipp, 64), Rupp (Martin, 77); Hernandez (Buendia, 64), Dowell (Vrancic, 77), Placheta; Hugill (Omotoye, 65). Subs not used: Barden (GK), Omobamidele, Mumba

- Bookings:

- Goals:

- Added on time: 1 min/ mins

- Referee: John Brooks (Leicestershire)