OPPOSITION FAN: City FA Cup tie can provide Barnsley with respite after poor league form

Published: 8:30 AM January 23, 2021

As we look ahead to today's FA Cup fourth-round game between Norwich City and Barnsley, Tykes' fan and All in Red podcast contributor Andy Symcox gives us the lowdown on the hosts.

Q: Andy, thank you for joining us. There has been a bit of a split amongst Norwich fans as to the importance of the FA Cup. From a Barnsley perspective, how do you see it?

Andy: Well it is a funny thing really that we previewed this match a few days ago on our Red All Over show and there was a bit of a split between the two young ones that are on it and the old ones.

I love the FA Cup. We want to do well in all competitions, us getting promotion into the Premier League that is not going to happen, play-offs not so much, we haven’t done well these last few matches. I would like us to go on and then to beat yourselves and face the mighty Luton in round five! I think Farke needs to do the right thing and concentrate on the league, put out young players and I am thinking under 12s and give us half a chance.

Barnsley's performance was impressive against Watford in midweek but they have failed to win their last three league matches. - Credit: PA

Q: Despite winning plaudits for the way you approached the game at Carrow Road, you've lost your last three league matches. Is the FA Cup a good opportunity to get back on track?

A: I think so. I have to say that we have played pretty well in those three matches to be honest, especially at Watford in midweek we played exceptionally well in the first half.

I think we will give you a game, the most interesting bit for Norwich should be coming to South Yorkshire to the mighty Oakwell! What is very strange for me is that when I watch it on the television I can see my seat and I’m sat there but I’m not so it is a very strange sensation this season which let’s hope it all gets resolved safely for everybody pretty soon.

We are not going to win the FA Cup, once, a number of years ago, we got to the semi-final, in fact on the way we beat both Liverpool away and at home we beat Chelsea so history could repeat itself, you are top of the league, you could be Liverpool, we could beat you and then play the mighty Chelsea if Luton don’t and we could beat them and march all the way to Wembley, not that I would not be able to go to!

Valerien Ismael is a former cup winner in Germany and France.





Q: How are you finding Valerien Ismael's style of play? Is it entertaining or stressful as a Barnsley fan and do you anticipate changes tomorrow?

A: I get the fun element from it, what I wouldn’t want is to play a defensive game and just try and catch people on the break. I enjoy the style of football that we play and if it leaves us open then so be it. Football is an entertainment business and we're 11th in the league which is a very good position for us considering we stayed up in injury time on the last day last season.

The way we are playing at the moment isn’t stressful, we have given a few daft goals away with some mistakes but nothing like the start of last season. It is a very, very young squad that is getting better.

I think we will change our goalkeeper for this game. Brad Collins certainly played in goal against Tranmere and I personally expect him to play on Saturday and I don’t mind, it is the first time for a long while in my personal opinion that Barnsley has had two decent goalkeepers at the same time.

I really rate Brad Collins, Jack Walton is a good goalkeeper as well but I wouldn’t have any problem with Brad Collins coming in. Like you said about yours I have always liked Tim Krul and I hope you rest him, he needs his rest and Barden I hope he is that cool and that laid back that he actually does fall asleep, with a bit of luck he actually will and that will give us a chance. We will make a few changes and there are a few players that you need to watch for, you will not have it all your own way particularly early on so strap yourselves in it will be a good game.

Barnsley approach at Carrow Road saw them praised.

Q: Finally Andy, how do you see this game going and what's your score prediction?

A: Well, on our show we have got Alan Smith who is the one who comes out with all the stats and he has assured me that this is right, we played Norwich three times in the FA Cup, there was a replay in those three ties and we have only beaten you once in those three separate ties so I think we are due for one.

I think your goalkeeper will go to sleep for one of the goals, he will lean up against the post and nod off. Get ready because we are going to absolutely thrash you - 2-1.

- Listen to Andy and Norwich fan Ben Corbett on Terrace Talk above