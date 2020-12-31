Who scored Norwich City's best goal of 2020?

Poll

Published: 12:16 PM December 31, 2020 Updated: 12:42 PM December 31, 2020

Who scored the best goal for Norwich City in 2020? Clockwise, from top left, Jamal Lewis, Adam Idah, Todd Cantwell, Emi Buendia, Mario Vrancic and Teemu Pukki - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images and PA Wire

As a strange year comes to an end, it's time to decide the best goal scored by a Norwich City player during 2020.

The Canaries only scored 44 goals during their 45 games, as they fell to a disappointing Premier League relegation, but there was also some FA Cup enjoyment in the mix and fortunes have improved greatly since returning to the Championship.

Daniel Farke's squad will start 2021 sitting three points clear at the top of the table, setting themselves up for a promotion push during the second half of the campaign.

But before attentions fix on that target, we've narrowed down City's best goals of the year to a shortlist of seven.

Sat, Jan 4 - Adam Idah v Preston

Adam Idah's hat-trick at Preston included a long-range strike - Credit: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd

The youngster had already scored an impressive opener at Deepdale after being sent through one-on-one with North End keeper Connor Ripley by Marco Stiepermann in just the second minute.

He put City 3-0 up seven minutes before the break from 30 yards though, after Ripley had shanked a clearance to the Irishman on the left wing, who instinctively guided his long-range shot past the charging keeper - on a day he would become City's youngest-ever hat-trick scorer, in a 4-2 win in the FA Cup third round.

Friday, Feb 28 - Jamal Lewis v Leicester

Max Aarons, right, celebrates after his cross led to Jamal Lewis, left, scoring the only goal as Norwich beat Leicester 1-0 in the Premier League - Credit: PA

The last goal scored in front of a full house at Carrow Road and it was a cracker, ahead of the Premier League season being suspended for three months due to Covid-19.

Max Aarons' cross from the right looked to have been too deep but his full-back colleague salvaged the situation with a beautiful strike across the ball, curling away from Kasper Schmeichel before bending into the bottom-right corner, to earn an excellent 1-0 win.

Sat, Jun 27 - Todd Cantwell v Man Utd

Todd Cantwell was jumping for joy after equalising for Norwich City against Manchester United in the FA Cup - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

One of only two goals scored after the season had resumed, during a miserable spell as City slumped to relegation. Cantwell swerved a low shot from the edge of the D past Harry Maguire and into the bottom-right corner, with the ball continuing to swerve past keeper Sergio Romero.

The academy product's seventh goal of the campaign had levelled the FA Cup quarter-final at Carrow Road but Maguire would snatch the semi-final spot with a late goal in extra-time, after Timm Klose had been sent off late in normal time.

Sat, Oct 24 - Mario Vrancic v Wycombe

Mario Vrancic scored a late free-kick as the Canaries beat Wycombe at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Newly-promoted Wanderers thought they had fought their way to a point at Carrow Road but substitute Mario Vrancic had other ideas for City.

The midfielder curled a trademark free-kick over the wall, past the stranded keeper and into the top-right corner in the second minute of injury-time to snatch a 2-1 win.

Sat, Oct 31 - Emi Buendia v Bristol City

Emi Buendia scored a classy goal at Bristol City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was all about the control from the Argentine maestro as Ben Gibson's long ball forward faded into his path in the penalty area, bringing the ball under his spell and taking another touch before slotting a low shot across the keeper into the bottom-left corner.

The classy strike was crucial as well, after the Robins had halved City's lead, putting the visitors 3-1 up just before the break - which would end up being the final score at Ashton Gate.

Tues, Nov 24 - Teemu Pukki v Stoke

Teemu Pukki put Norwich 2-0 up at Stoke with a lovely strike - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The beauty of Buendia's left-footed pass from the centre-circle was matched by the finish from the prolific Finn.

Chesting the ball into his stride in the left channel, Pukki unleashed a low left-footed strike across the keeper into the bottom-right corner, to put the Canaries 2-0 up in Staffordshire, during a 3-2 victory.

Sat, Dec 19 - Todd Cantwell v Cardiff

Todd Cantwell found the top corner from 25 yards against Cardiff - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cantwell showing his long-range prowess again, to cap a lovely team goal which saw seven City players involved in the build-up, with Emi Buendia sucking three opposition players to the ball before pulling the trigger to prod to Cantwell 25 yards out.

The pure strike which followed flew past Cardiff keeper Alex Smithies, rising into the top-right corner to calm nerves and move the hosts 2-0 up against an awkward opponent, which is how the game finished.

