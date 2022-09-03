Robin Sainty: Winning ugly, timely changes ... and a few wins

Columnist

Momentum is a wonderful thing.

Had City not been coming off two home wins, I’m not sure that they would have come back from the Stadium of Light and St Andrews with six points in the bag, but a bit of self-belief goes a long way when you’re not performing at your best.

As it was, they rode their luck against Sunderland and came back from behind against Birmingham to find themselves sitting in second place just a fortnight after propping up the table, and that has been very pleasing for most fans.

Anyone who expects a team to play at its best throughout a gruelling 46-game league season is living in dreamland, and we’ve all had enough experience of the Championship in recent years to know that anyone can beat anyone else on any given day, but the ability to grind out ugly wins, particularly away from home, is absolutely priceless.

Realistically there were plenty of spells in the two Championship-winning seasons when City picked up points while playing poorly, but that’s what sets successful teams apart. In football, points are awarded for results, not artistic merit or how many passes you make.

We also, as fans, tend to focus on our own team’s performance while ignoring the fact that there are another 11 players on the pitch who have the right and ability to affect the course of a game and sometimes their tactics work.

Not so Blue - Norwich City fans at Birmingham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

No one is going to seriously suggest that City played particularly well in either game this week, with sloppy passing and, particularly against Birmingham, some stodgy build-up play, but in each case they found a way to win, based on a defence which is looking more and more solid and was only undone by the most fortuitous of deflections on Tuesday night after some outstanding blocks in the Sunderland game.

Justifiably, the point will be made that City’s fixture list has yet to pit them against the other genuine promotion contenders and there is no doubt that they will need to perform better against the likes of Watford, Sheffield United and Burnley, but with more clearly in the Canaries’ tank I’m happy to worry about those games when they actually arrive.

Apart from anything else, the dynamic of games against top sides will be different. They won’t be parking 10 men behind the ball, and while they will be much more efficient in front of goal than the likes of Sunderland and Birmingham, they will also give City more time on the ball.

While Dean Smith’s more pragmatic approach is still to win over some fans, he deserves credit for some astute substitutions. There is great depth to City’s squad and that has been a major factor in the two wins this week, However, it has to be used correctly and currently this seems to be an area where Smith is proving superior to his predecessor, whose approach to making changes was a regular source of criticism throughout his tenure.

However, what is worrying in the continued absence of Isaac Hayden, although the most recent reports on his rehabilitation are encouraging, is the amount of space that is left for opposing sides to break into when City commit players forward.

Both Sunderland and Birmingham were able to take advantage of this and it could be an issue against sides that are more clinical in their execution, so with Liam Gibbs out for a while Smith will be keen to see Hayden back on the pitch sooner rather than later, because if City can find the sort of protection for the back four that Ollie Skipp provided last time around then the quality they have available in midfield and up front will be hard for any opponent to handle.

However, it’s still very early days, so while City are now moving in the right no one should be getting carried away just yet.



