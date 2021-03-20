'One of those days' - City fans looking at bigger picture after Rovers stalemate

Opinion

Published: 6:00 PM March 20, 2021

Knockbacks have been rare for Norwich City this season, but the statistics remain strong despite being held to a draw by Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road.

Ten unbeaten. Eight points clear at the top of the division. There may be no matching of a club record, but there is still plenty for the Canaries to smile about going into the international break.

The eyes will shift towards the status of central defender Ben Gibson, who was stretchered off after landing awkwardly on his ankle in the final 20 minutes of the encounter.

Blackburn were disciplined and committed all afternoon, they kept their defensive shape and made it hard work for a City side that didn't quite possess the same swagger as in recent weeks.

The Canaries now have two weeks of respite whilst hoping those who fly off on international duty return both full fit and healthy. City travel to Deepdale 48 hours after six of their stars play for their countries.

