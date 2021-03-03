'Massive' - City fans full of praise after vital Brentford win

Opinion

Published: 8:47 PM March 3, 2021

The roars that greeted the final whistle proved how big a win this was for Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The roars that greeted the final whistle served as evidence. This was a big win for Norwich City and they knew it.

Emi Buendia's magic touch was the difference but this was a victory built from a solid defensive performance that limited Brentford's attacking players to very little.

Thomas Frank uttered a few weeks ago that he felt the Championship was devoid of a 'standout team', now City have moved 13 points clear of his side. Brentford huffed and puffed but failed to work Tim Krul.

City's march to the Premier League continues, they now sit handsomely at the summit of the table with 12 games left to play. There is a ruthless efficiency that underpins everything the Canaries do, including their ability to win matches by managing them successfully.

Next up for Daniel Farke's side is a side that has proven to be a thorn in their side previously, Luton Town. With positive momentum, they will hope to record another three points.

