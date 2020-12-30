Canaries home fixture with Bristol City moved

Video

Published: 10:24 AM December 30, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 30, 2020

Emi Buendia fired Norwich 3-1 ahead just before half-time at Ashton Gate Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's home clash with Bristol City in January has been moved to an earlier day and kick-off time.

The Canaries will now play the Robins at Carrow Road on Tuesday, January 19 at 7pm. Dean Holden's side were originally due to travel to Norfolk a day later on Wednesday, January 20 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The fixture won't be televised but will be free to view for season ticket holders via the club's official iFollow platform.

City beat Bristol City 3-1 at the end of October with Teemu Pukki netting twice in the opening 15 minutes as the Canaries raced into an early lead. Jack Hunt then scored a minute after the Finn's second goal.

Emi Buendia scored a sumptuous goal to add to the scoreline and Daniel Farke's side saw out an important away victory at Ashton Gate.

The game is sandwiched between away trips to Cardiff City and a visit to the Den to face Milwall.