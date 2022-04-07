Is this Norwich City's defining moment?

The storm clouds are closing in over Carrow Road - can City keep their survival hopes alive this weekend? - Credit: PA

The countdown has begun ahead of the biggest weekend of Norwich City’s season.

The Canaries face Burnley at Carrow Road on Sunday knowing the outcome will either boost their battle for Premier League survival – or almost certainly condemn them to an immediate return to the Championship.

Leeds face Watford at Elland Road on Saturday before Everton face Manchester United, so by the time City kick off the relegation pack will have shuffled again – but no matter what happens elsewhere, only a win is good enough for the Canaries.

This is the last chance saloon - and the rival camps have been in defiant mood in the face of adversity.

Burnley head to Norfolk after a late win over Everton in midweek thanks to a goal from Maxwel Cornet.

“(Norwich) is another big game,” he said. “Every game until the end of the season will be a big game for us. We don't want regret at the end of the season that's why we have to do the maximum now.”

Everton boss Lampard, who shrugged off City’s overtures in the wake of Daniel Farke’s exit in November, said: "The only talking we can do is on the pitch. We've got nine games to play. All (the fans) need to know is that from my point of view, I'll give everything in these nine games to prepare right.”

Burnley's win was perhaps the best outcome for all concerned, bar Everton.

"It means we stay in touch with Everton who are four points in front of us," said Watford boss Roy Hodgson. "We lost a bit of ground to Burnley who gained points on us. So it pushes us back a place in the table, but with eight games to go, the gap between Burnley, Everton, Watford and Norwich is not enormous."

While the fight to stay up looks to be between the bottom four, Leeds boss Jesse Marsch doesn't believe his team, with a five-point buffer, are safe.

"The reality is, we're still in a relegation battle," he said. "We know that. We're not foolish or naive to that."

City boss Dean Smith will meet the media first thing this morning - when it's his turn to sound the battle cry.