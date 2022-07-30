Eight things you need to know ahead of Norwich's trip to Cardiff

Opinion

Norwich City head to south Wales for the opening game of the new season - CHRIS LAKEY takes a look at their opponents

Some previous..

What are Norwich like at Cardiff? Up and down really. Recent form is: L-L-W-W-L-W (not counting an EFL Cup win four years ago). The most recent league win was in January, 2021, when Grant Hanley and Todd Cantwell put the Canaries two goals ahead after just 22 minutes. Joe Ralls pulled one back, but hopes of a comeback were dimmed when midfielder Marlon Pack was sent off with 20 minutes left. Norwich made hard work of it in the end, but victory left them seven points clear at the top of the Championship. The yo-yo did its job and up they went.

Manager

Former Norwich City Steve Morison is in charge at Cardiff - Credit: PA

Steve Morison was a Canaries striker from June 2011 to January 2013, having joined from Millwall for £2.8m. Scored 10 goals in 26 league starts (and 27 off the bench) and, in truth, was never the most popular of players – City fans had Grant Holt to love. Left Carrow Road for Leeds in the strange swap deal that saw Luciano Becchio come the other way - and then hardly feature. Went on to play for Millwall and Shrewsbury. Been in charge at Cardiff since November last year after Mick McCarthy’s exit.

Busy summer?

Former Norwich City player Ebou Adams left promoted Forest Green Rovers for Cardiff this summer - Credit: PA

New arrivals into double figures, so far. They include former Canaries youngster Ebou Adams who, having helped Forest Green Rovers to promotion as League Two champions, moved to south Wales on a free. A shoulder injury in his first outing has set him back. It’s all said to be the biggest overhaul in a decade, when it comes to personnel as well as style of football.

What didn’t happen...

The closest Gareth Bale got to Cardiff was on the side of their stadium ahead of a Wales international. He chose to play his football in the US - Credit: PA

Gareth Bale didn’t happen. The Wales captain left Real Madrid and thoughts quickly turned to a possible move to his boyhood club. But in stepped Los Angeles FC, from the MLS, and Cardiff couldn’t compete, as owner Vincent Tan explained: “We came up with what we thought was a good offer to him, but finally it was very hard to compete when there is a lot of big American advertisers, a lot of commercial deals which were very good for Gareth Bale. We tried our best but we failed. Initially with Gareth, it wasn’t really the money, he just wanted to help Cardiff and help Wales. That’s why we could negotiate with him. He tried his best to join us but eventually I think the offer from LAFC was just too big to turn down." Make of that what you will...

What do they do?

Mick McCarthy left Cardiff last winter after an horrendous run - Credit: PA



Just about anything that Mick McCarthy didn’t, it seems. Morison insists they play the ball out from the back, their centre-halves initiating attacks, plus out of possession they press immediately. Mporison wants everyone to get out of the 'it's Cardiff, it must be route one' mindset, That’s been the way in pre-season – yet to be seen when it’s the real thing, of course.

Last season

Finished 18th, not helped by an autumn run of one point from 10 games. Bye Mick.

Season forecast

We’ve gone to the esteemed FourFourTwo magazine for their thoughts... "No Gareth Bale, then, but bringing in nine new faces in June means Morison can get his new-look team ready early. Adams and left-back Jamilu Collins look the pick of the bunch; any progress, however, may well be restricted by the inexperience on the pitch and in the dugout. The FourFourTwo magazine predicted the club to finish in 12th place for the 2021/22 Championship campaign – instead they finished 18th."

This season: 19th

Our score prediction

Norwich don't often 'do' opening days so a sit-on-the-fence 1-.1