'As good as I've seen him!' - City fans laud Cantwell performance

Opinion

Published: 6:31 PM January 16, 2021 Updated: 6:37 PM January 16, 2021

Todd Cantwell resembled a player possessed as he put in a man of the match performance during Norwich City's 2-1 victory over Cardiff.

The Canaries academy graduate has been forced to deal with setbacks this season but is beginning to find his rhythm back in the Championship after an injury that ruled him out of a significant amount of action prior to Christmas.

Cantwell's energy was responsible for the creation of numerous chances as the Canaries shined in the first half of the encounter in South Wales. The 22-year-old has netted twice this season, with both goals arriving against Cardiff.

Grant Hanley netted his first goal since August 2018 to put the table-topper ahead before Cantwell tapped into an empty net after Jordan Hugill saw his effort saved by Alex Smithies.

Prior to Swansea City playing Barnsley on Saturday evening, the victory has moved Daniel Farke's side seven points clear of second place and eight ahead of Bournemouth in third.

