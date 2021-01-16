Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Opinion

'As good as I've seen him!' - City fans laud Cantwell performance

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:31 PM January 16, 2021    Updated: 6:37 PM January 16, 2021
Harry Wilson of Cardiff City and Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship

Todd Cantwell starred as Norwich City recorded a 2-1 win over Cardiff City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell resembled a player possessed as he put in a man of the match performance during Norwich City's 2-1 victory over Cardiff.












The Canaries academy graduate has been forced to deal with setbacks this season but is beginning to find his rhythm back in the Championship after an injury that ruled him out of a significant amount of action prior to Christmas.

Cantwell's energy was responsible for the creation of numerous chances as the Canaries shined in the first half of the encounter in South Wales. The 22-year-old has netted twice this season, with both goals arriving against Cardiff. 

Grant Hanley netted his first goal since August 2018 to put the table-topper ahead before Cantwell tapped into an empty net after Jordan Hugill saw his effort saved by Alex Smithies. 

Prior to Swansea City playing Barnsley on Saturday evening, the victory has moved Daniel Farke's side seven points clear of second place and eight ahead of Bournemouth in third. 

- Read the social media reaction from supporters and players after the win over Cardiff above and below












Most Read

  1. 1 MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City complete their double over Cardiff
  2. 2 City squad can expect long term disruption due to Covid impact
  3. 3 STARTING XIs: Pukki missing for City as Barden starts at Cardiff
  1. 4 City boss on Quintilla future amid Giannoulis pursuit
  2. 5 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 2-1 Championship win against Cardiff City
  3. 6 Farke's advice for Barden ahead of red letter day
  4. 7 'The Norwich fans are probably fuming' - Skipp on being Mr Popular
  5. 8 PRESSER LIVE: Cardiff City v Norwich City - Quintilla & Mumba test positive for Covid; Krul still out
  6. 9 Cardiff City v Norwich City - all you need to know 
  7. 10 City edging closer to deal for Giannoulis

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

'Three Lungs' back in business

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Video

Solskjaer education and goalkeeping genetics pave way for City target...

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Video

'Best team in the league' - Harris raves about Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Video

Drmic's Euro mission to seal City exit

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus