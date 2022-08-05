Canaries issue list of punishments for Carrow Road offences

Norwich City's have taken more steps to prevent misbehaviour at Carrow Road - Credit: Archant

Norwich City have published a list of ‘crime and punishment’ to prevent fans misbehaving at Carrow Road.

City said that last season their Stadium Sanction panel (SSP) issued 32 sanctions to fans, ranging from written warning to indefinite bans.

They have now issued a new sanction tariff, ahead of the opening home game of the Championship season, against Wigan on Saturday.

CATEGORY ONE

Description of offence: Drinking alcohol in view of the pitch; drunkenness in/around the stadium; smoking (including. e-cigarettes) inside the stadium; persistent standing; failure/refusal to follow stewards’ instruction.

Recommended sanction: Written warning.

Number of seasons before a review: N/A.





CATEGORY TWO

Description of offence: Multiple/repeated Category level 1 offences; possession/use of prohibited items; non-discriminatory abusive or aggressive behaviour; foul and/or abusive language; ticket touting eg, resale of tickets above face value or unauthorised transfer; general disorderly behaviour.

Recommended sanction: Discretionary up to two seasons.

Number of seasons before a review: One season.





CATEGORY THREE

Description of offence: Multiple/repeated Category 1-2 offences; damaging property; pitch encroachment; arrested at a home match; use of ‘pyrotechnics’.

Recommended sanction: Two seasons to indefinite suspension.

Number of seasons before a review: Two seasons.





CATEGORY FOUR

Description of offence: Multiple/repeated Category 1-3 offences; violent or aggressive behaviour towards supporters, staff, or police; throwing missiles; use of or possession of illegal drugs; racist, homophobic, or other discriminatory language/behaviour; assault; any other illegal/criminal activity.

Recommended sanction: Three seasons to an official lifetime ban.

Number of seasons before a review: Three seasons.