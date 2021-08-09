All you need to know on Covid rules for Carrow Road return

Published: 2:56 PM August 9, 2021

Over 10,000 Norwich City fans returned to Carrow ROad in the biggest event at the stadium since February 2019. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Supporters attending Carrow Road for Saturday's Premier League curtain-raiser against Liverpool will not undergo any Covid checks on the way into the ground.

Norwich City Football Club has confirmed arrangements for fans as the stadium looks set to be at full capacity for the first time in more than a year.

And while it will be the nearest cry to how the ground was on the day Jamal Lewis slammed home the winner against Leicester that we have seen, some things will still be different.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the big game.

When should I arrive at the ground?

The match kicks off at 5.30pm, but the club is recommending that fans allow ample time to get into the ground smoothly.

The turnstiles will open at 4pm and fans are advised to arrive in good time.

Will there be Covid checks on the way in?

Against Liverpool at least, there will not be checks in place on the way into the ground.

However, the club is preparing for the possibility of checks at later dates, in line with the league's guidance. These could involve either evidence of negative tests or double jabs - as has previously been discussed.

Do I have to wear a mask?

While it is not a legal requirement, officials at Carrow Road are strongly recommending that supporters do wear face coverings while in indoor areas of the stadium.

These include lounges, toilets and concourses.

Will there be any changes to refreshments?

The only noticeable change to refreshment arrangements will be that the ground is now cashless.

Payments for food and drink must be made via credit or debit card, or contact payment devices such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

This is also extended to programme sellers, car park charges, kiosks and bars. No cash will be accepted anywhere in the ground.

What if I can't go?

If season ticket holders do not feel ready to attend games or are not able to attend individual matches they have two options.

Supporters can either choose to sell back their seat for individual games, or defer their season ticket until the 2022/23 season.

If they wish to defer, the deadline to inform the club by is Friday, August 13 at 5pm.

Seats will be bought back at the following rates:

Adults, £20, over 65s and under 21s: £15, under 18s: £10, under-12s: £5.

Will the ticket office be open?

The Carrow Road ticket office will be open from 9am and close shortly after kick-off. However, all matchday tickets must be purchased ahead of time - with the office open solely for pre-order collections and queries.