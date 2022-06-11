Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Opinion

Norwich City Championship A-Z - kicking off with Birmingham

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:00 PM June 11, 2022
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring at Blackburn

Teemu Pukki - all smiles after scoring at Blackburn in December, 2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

In the first of our summer series looking at Norwich City's opponents in the new Championship season, we begin in the Midlands, before heading to Lancashire.. CHRIS LAKEY begins the journey  


BIRMINGHAM CITY

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer walking past a screen with the Ukrainian flag

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer - Credit: PA

Manager: Lee Bowyer 

In charge since leaving Charlton in March 2021. Revived the Blues, who had been three points above the drop zone when he went in, and they finished 18th.  

There’s talk of a takeover at St Andrew’s so his job is up in the air. 

Last season: 20th – A struggle, the Blues only won 11 games, the third fewest in the division, and shipped goals like there’s no tomorrow. 

Mario Vrancic of Norwich celebrates scoring against Birmingham

Mario Vrancic, second left, celebrates scoring what turned out to be the winning goal against Birmingham in October 2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time v NCFC  

2020-21 (Championship) 

Birmingham 1     Norwich 3 

Sanchez 38          Pukki 26, 76, Skipp 90 

Norwich 1             Birmingham 0 

Vrancic 87 

Star man: They flogged Jude Bellingham, as a 17-year-old, for £25m to Borussia Dortmund. Now George Hall could be the next promising youngster to go. Leeds are sniffing around. Same goes for Jude’s younger brother Jobe, who is reportedly interesting Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle. All of which will worry the fans.

AOB: Their women’s team is managed by Darren Carter - the man who scored the Blues’ winning shoot-out penalty against Norwich in the 2002 Championship play-off final. 

Verdict: Takeover talks won’t help, with the managerial position under scrutiny. Can’t see them finishing in the top half. 

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Blackburn Rovers Manager Tony Mowbray d

Tony Mowbray left Blackburn at the end of the season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Manager: N/A. Tony Mowbray’s contract wasn’t renewed, so Rovers are still looking. The appointment of a sporting director is imminent as Rovers restructure their football operations. 

Last season: 8th – Not a total failure, but Rovers had been well in the mix up until the end of 2021, but then faded so it did end on a disappointing note.  

Kenny McLean, left, of Norwich City and Olly Skipp, Tottenham loan player

Kenny McLean, left, celebrates his goal against Blackburn with Olly Skipp - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time v NCFC  

2020-21 (Championship

Norwich    1           Blackburn 1 

McLean 53            Gallagher 77 

Blackburn 1           Norwich 2 

Elliott 59                 Pukki 22, 65 

Star man: Ben Brereton Diaz – the striker scored 22 goals last season, which is what every club craves. With that comes the interest from others – a few Premier League clubs are interested. He’s rated at £13m, which is loose change for most of them. 

AOB: Former Canaries midfielder Bradley Johnson has left Ewood Park now his contract has expired. He’s 35, wants to keep playing and happy to drop down to the pyramid. He shouldn’t be short of options. 

Verdict: Can’t help but feel last season was their big chance and they blew it. They’ll do well to be in the mix – can’t see it. 

BLACKPOOL

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley during the Sky Bet Championship match at West Brom

Neil Critchley has left Blackpool to join Aston Villa - Credit: PA

Manager: N/A. Another club with a spare space in the car park - Neil Critchley left to join Aston Villa as manager Steven Gerrard’s right-hand man. 

Last season: 16th – good season after promotion via the League One play-offs. Beat champions Fulham and had a vocal Tangerine army behind them. 

Gary Hooper of Norwich kisses the ball after completing his hat-trick against Blackpool

Gary Hooper kisses the match ball after completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot against Blackpool in February, 2015 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time v NCFC  

Championship (2014-15) 

Norwich      4             Blackpool 0 

Hooper 12, 24, 56 pen, Redmond 90         

Blackpool    1            Norwich 3 

Delfouneso 46           Daniels 54og, Grabban 90, Josh Murphy 81 

Star man:  Marvin Ekpiteta – the centre half has come a long way in a short time; he was playing for East Thurrock four years ago, but has taken it all in his considerable stride. 

Sonny Carey signing on the dotted line for Blackpool Picture: Blackpool FC

Sonny Carey signing on the dotted line for Blackpool last summer - Credit: Blackpool FC

AOB: Sonny Carey – signed from King’s Lynn Town, the Norwich-born midfielder was supposed to be having a settling-in season, but broke into the first team only for a foot injury to curtail his progress. He will be back – and an excellent player he is too. 

Verdict: Fancy them to upset a few again, but they need to get their managerial appointment right. 


