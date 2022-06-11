Opinion
Norwich City Championship A-Z - kicking off with Birmingham
In the first of our summer series looking at Norwich City's opponents in the new Championship season, we begin in the Midlands, before heading to Lancashire.. CHRIS LAKEY begins the journey
BIRMINGHAM CITY
Manager: Lee Bowyer
In charge since leaving Charlton in March 2021. Revived the Blues, who had been three points above the drop zone when he went in, and they finished 18th.
There’s talk of a takeover at St Andrew’s so his job is up in the air.
Last season: 20th – A struggle, the Blues only won 11 games, the third fewest in the division, and shipped goals like there’s no tomorrow.
Last time v NCFC
2020-21 (Championship)
Birmingham 1 Norwich 3
Sanchez 38 Pukki 26, 76, Skipp 90
Norwich 1 Birmingham 0
Vrancic 87
Star man: They flogged Jude Bellingham, as a 17-year-old, for £25m to Borussia Dortmund. Now George Hall could be the next promising youngster to go. Leeds are sniffing around. Same goes for Jude’s younger brother Jobe, who is reportedly interesting Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle. All of which will worry the fans.
AOB: Their women’s team is managed by Darren Carter - the man who scored the Blues’ winning shoot-out penalty against Norwich in the 2002 Championship play-off final.
Verdict: Takeover talks won’t help, with the managerial position under scrutiny. Can’t see them finishing in the top half.
BLACKBURN ROVERS
Manager: N/A. Tony Mowbray’s contract wasn’t renewed, so Rovers are still looking. The appointment of a sporting director is imminent as Rovers restructure their football operations.
Last season: 8th – Not a total failure, but Rovers had been well in the mix up until the end of 2021, but then faded so it did end on a disappointing note.
Last time v NCFC
2020-21 (Championship)
Norwich 1 Blackburn 1
McLean 53 Gallagher 77
Blackburn 1 Norwich 2
Elliott 59 Pukki 22, 65
Star man: Ben Brereton Diaz – the striker scored 22 goals last season, which is what every club craves. With that comes the interest from others – a few Premier League clubs are interested. He’s rated at £13m, which is loose change for most of them.
AOB: Former Canaries midfielder Bradley Johnson has left Ewood Park now his contract has expired. He’s 35, wants to keep playing and happy to drop down to the pyramid. He shouldn’t be short of options.
Verdict: Can’t help but feel last season was their big chance and they blew it. They’ll do well to be in the mix – can’t see it.
BLACKPOOL
Manager: N/A. Another club with a spare space in the car park - Neil Critchley left to join Aston Villa as manager Steven Gerrard’s right-hand man.
Last season: 16th – good season after promotion via the League One play-offs. Beat champions Fulham and had a vocal Tangerine army behind them.
Last time v NCFC
Championship (2014-15)
Norwich 4 Blackpool 0
Hooper 12, 24, 56 pen, Redmond 90
Blackpool 1 Norwich 3
Delfouneso 46 Daniels 54og, Grabban 90, Josh Murphy 81
Star man: Marvin Ekpiteta – the centre half has come a long way in a short time; he was playing for East Thurrock four years ago, but has taken it all in his considerable stride.
AOB: Sonny Carey – signed from King’s Lynn Town, the Norwich-born midfielder was supposed to be having a settling-in season, but broke into the first team only for a foot injury to curtail his progress. He will be back – and an excellent player he is too.
Verdict: Fancy them to upset a few again, but they need to get their managerial appointment right.