City Q&A: Giannoulis close but what next for City this month?

Published: 12:46 PM January 18, 2021

Norwich City are close to making their first signing of the January transfer window in Greece international left-back Dimitris Giannoulis, but what else do they need to do this month?

Daniel Farke has gone on-record by stating his desire for another goalkeeper, with former Aston Villa Orjan Nyland a target last week. The Norweigan international even held talks with the Canaries, but the club have major concerns about his fitness and have now continued their search.

City's boss also hinted they would 'stay awake' for a potential central defensive option but that situation has eased due to the progression of Andrew Omobamidele and lack of injury to their frontline operators.

On the pitch, Farke has some crucial decisions to make ahead of welcoming Bristol City to Carrow Road on Wednesday. Tim Krul is back home after recovering from coronavirus and Teemu Pukki may be back for the game after being ruled out of the trip to Cardiff with a side strain.

- Put your questions to our Canaries correspondent Connor Southwell from 1pm in our weekly Monday Q&A