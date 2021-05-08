Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Worthy champions' - City fans celebrate trophy lift

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 4:02 PM May 8, 2021   
The Norwich players lift EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Oak

Norwich City lift the Championship trophy at Oakwell. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

There was plenty of emotion in the air as Norwich City lifted the Championship trophy at Oakwell. 

On the pitch, the curtains closed on City's Championship campaign with a 2-2 draw against a tough Barnsley side gearing up for the playoffs.












The Canaries also said farewell to long-serving midfielders Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey. The Norweigan was visibly emotional after leaving the pitch late on. Both started the game, with Daniel Farke opting for sentiment after City were crowned champions last weekend. 

An Adam Idah equaliser ensured City ended the season with 97 points, a new club record in the second tier. 

The young Irish international netted the opening goal of the campaign against Huddersfield Town back in August, and rifled home from close range to bookend the season. 

City were presented with the trophy after the game, with Grant Hanley and Tettey lifting it in the rain. A well deserved achievement for a side who have proven themselves to be the outstanding team in the league.

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City fans above and below












Norfolk

