'Great character' - City fans pleased with bounce back win over QPR

Published: 7:25 PM April 24, 2021 Updated: 7:37 PM April 24, 2021

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 24/04/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have been in a rare position this week of having to contend with two straight defeats.

Their response at QPR has moved them closer to the title, with a win against Reading at Carrow Road next week enough to secure the title.

It was a performance that contained plenty of hard work and included a pivotal penalty save from Tim Krul whilst the game was 1-0. They asserted enough control to warrant the victory, although Charlie Austin's introduction from the bench led to a nervy spell of QPR pressure.

Goals from Xavi Quintilla, Max Aarons and Emi Buendia secured an important three points for City after two straight defeats despite the mitigating circumstances of Dimitris Giannoulis' red card and celebrations eating into their preparation time for Watford.

Norwich now sit on 93 points with two games remaining.

