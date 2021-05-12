Boost for overseas fans as Canaries confirm 2022 membership details

Published: 8:01 AM May 12, 2021

City fans will be hoping to be back at Carrow Road next season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City Football Club has confirmed the details of its membership scheme for the 2021/22 season - including for the first time arrangements exclusively for overseas fans.

Following its promotion to the Premier League as champions, the club has confirmed that its membership fees for supporters will be frozen at £25.

And while home and away memberships remain the same, the club is also introducing a specific scheme for fans living abroad.

Details of Norwich City's membership scheme for 2021/22 - Credit: NCFC

Designed to make overseas supporters "feel connected with the club", the new international membership will make it easier for supporters to secure match day tickets when they plan visits to Norfolk - while also entitling them to free international delivery on club shop orders over £75.

And another new addition to the scheme sees the introduction of memberships for supporters aged under 21, while Junior Canary memberships have been split into three age groups.

Each age group, under 18s, under 12s and under 5s, receive slightly different benefits, with under 5s memberships free of charge.

The club has also introduced a 'match pick' system, whereby supporters who purchase their membership on or before Friday, June 18, can select a game of their choice to be guaranteed a seat for.

These picks, however, will be successful on a first-come, first-served basis - and depend upon Covid-19 restrictions on match attendance.

Match picks will also be available for away season ticket holders, with the same principle applying.

Meanwhile, season ticket holders also have to option to top up their ticket to receive additional membership benefits for £15.

A club spokesman said: "Following extensive research and analysis, it was clear that out previous membership options did not provide enough bespoke benefits target at specific supporter demographic.

"We feel the addition of an under-21 membership is vital in order to bridge the gap between a junior and an adult.

"Finally, the introduction of an international membership is one that we feel will help the club to engage and grow our overseas fan base and ensure that supporters based outside the United Kingdom can continue to feel connected to the club even when they may not be able to be with us physically."

Memberships for 2021/22 go on sale on Monday, May 17.