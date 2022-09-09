Spud Thornhill: Drama's nice for us fans - straightforward is for managers

Columnist

If you ask any football fans around the country what game lives long in the memory, the answers are likely to involve see-saw games or ones decided by last-minute winners.

I look at a classic 4-3 win over Southampton after being 2-0 down in August 1986 or maybe Simeon Jackson’s hat-trick and last-minute winner against Derby County when the place went bananas - they are the ones I’ll always remember with so much fondness.

Not many people pick straight-forward wins like a 3-0 or 4-0 when it never really looked in doubt ... unless it’s against Ipswich Town.

That is why, unless something significant happened, like it was your first game or you were a mascot, last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Coventry City will not live long in the memory. I’m sure there are some supporters who don’t even remember the three scorers.

It’s only a saddo like myself who remembers random silly stuff from games like last Saturday's. It may take me a long time before I forgive my daughter as she needed me to take her to the toilet when Coventry had their goal chalked off and I missed it.

Whilst us football fans urge for the drama of late winners , we all know Dean Smith and other football managers will strive for a straightforward and plain and simple 3-0 win.

I think most supporters who were there last Saturday will notice we were brewing up a result like that.

But some wanted more. Some of the football we played last Saturday was just a joy to watch. Some supporters have questioned Smith’s football last season and before this season. It felt like I kept repeating myself saying 'give him a chance and it will happen'. Finally, it seems we are seeing the football that Smith produced at Brentford and Aston Villa when he was manager.

Some of the football we have seen this season has been just as good on the eye as it was under Daniel Farke. All three goals last week would not look out of place under Farke. Yes, we can say how we got very sloppy in the second half, but I am confident Smith will make sure we will cut that out.

Our defensive record is better after our first eight games than it was in Farke’s first eight games in each of his three Championship seasons. Which has been good for us in the long run.

Our squad is so much stronger, if not the strongest in the Championship. There won't be many teams who can keep up with our tempo.

At the moment I would love simple, easy wins, but deep down I love a last-minute winner with all the players piling in celebrating in front of City fans. Just like Onel Hernandez’s winner at St Andrew’s.

*Last Sunday I took my daughter to The Nest to watch Norwich City Women. It was the first time I have watched the women since I use to referee them on a regular basis when they were at Plantation Park, Blofield.

I was very impressed with the set-up at The Nest and the standard of football was very high. It seems Norwich City are really pushing to get it more popular, so fair play to the club. There were many people who are putting a lot of time into volunteering.

Everybody involved with the Norwich City Women on and off the pitch deserve all the credit they get.

I would highly recommend taking in a game, especially if you’ve got young children getting into the game.

The future is definitely still very bright.