Norwich v Coventry: A few things you need to know...

Chris Lakey

Published: 8:00 AM September 3, 2022
Viktor Gyökeres of Coventry City during the Sky Bet Championship match at Millwall

Viktor Gyökeres - Coventry did well to keep hold of him on the summer transfer window - Credit: Ben Peters/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City entertain bottom side Coventry this weekend - CHRIS LAKEY takes a look a a few things you might want to know about the visitors


So, how’s it gone so far for Coventry?  

Not good at all. The Commonwealth Games are partly to blame – Coventry’s home, what we used to call the Ricoh, but is now the CBS Arena, was used to stage rugby games... although the Games’ host city was, of course, Birmingham...  

Anyway, Coventry had to postpone league games against Rotherham, Wigan and Huddersfield. And when they returned this week they lost to Preston. So, they’ve played only four games and got just the one point, in the opener at Sunderland. 

Coventry City fans during the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston

It's been a tough start to the new season for Coventry City fans - Credit: Martyn Haworth/Focus Images Ltd

How was last season?  

Very good, which makes this season’s start so much more difficult to digest. The Sky Blues finished 12th – they managed only two wins in their last 10 league games so even that might have been a bit disappointing. One of those wins came at Fulham, who went on to win the title so Coventry proved they can handle Championship level. Well supported – an average of more than 2,000 were at away games. 

Last time we met 

Championship 2020-21 

Coventry 0             Norwich 2 

                                Pukki 28, Buendia 45 

Norwich 1             Coventry 1 

Vrancic 27 pen     Biamou 89 

Star man  

Viktor Gyokeres 

The Swedish striker scored 17 league goals last season, having joined Coventry from Swansea initially on loan and then on a permanent deal last summer. The 24-year-old's late equaliser at Sunderland on the opening day earned his team their only point of the current season so far. Fulham were reportedly interested in Gyokeres on deadline day this week, but Coventry did well to keep a grip on him. Everton were also linked. "There are a lot of mischief makers at this time of year so we have just got to put it down to that,” said his manager, Mark Robins 

Manager  

Mark Robins 

Coventry City Manager Mark Robins during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Coventry Building Soc

Coventry City manager Mark Robins watches his team lose at home to Preston in midweek - Credit: Martyn Haworth/Focus Images Ltd

Well known in these parts, having spent three and a half years as a Norwich player, during which time he scored 20 goals in 58 league starts – including, most famously, a hat-trick on the first day of the first Premier League season, in a 4-1 win at Arsenal. Management career has seen Robins, now 52, take charge of Rotherham, Barnsley, Huddersfield and Scunthorpe, while this is his second spell at Coventry. Won League One with Coventry in 2019-20 season. 

Other connections?

Norwich City legend Darren Huckerby during his playing days Picture: Archant library/Nick Butcher

Norwich City and Coventry legend Darren Huckerby - Credit: Archant

Darren Huckerby was a big success at Coventry from 1996-99, especially playing alongside another ex-Canary, Dion Dublin. Others who have played for both include Tony Andreu, David Bell, Craig Bellamy, Sammy Clingan, Greg Downs, Kevin Drinkell, Marc Edworthy, Leon McKenzie, Simeon Jackson, Andy Marshall, Keith O’Neill and Youssef Safri. 

Youssef Safri played for Norwich City and Coventry 

Youssef Safri played for Norwich City and Coventry - Credit: Action Images/Paul Harding

Busy summer? 

Not particularly – they were very keen to keep the nucleus of the squad, and they did. They signed four players, three of them on loan deals, with Kasey Palmer, from Bristol City, the only permanent one, and that was a free transfer. 

Season forecast  

Again, courtesy of our friends at FourFourTwo magazine, who have predicted Coventry will finish seventh in the table this season. 

FFT verdict: The club have progressed throughout Robins’ tenure, and a continuation of that trend would put Cov in play-off contention this season. Their big hitters will either rip it up after staying in August or loosen purse-strings for a canny recruitment team by moving on.” 

FFT predicted Coventry would finish 16th place last season – they were 12th. 

Our match prediction

Horrible start for Coventry and with Norwich in good form, it’s hard to predict anything but a home win – 3-1. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon