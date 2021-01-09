Two goals in a minute secure FA Cup fourth round place for City

Published: 1:52 PM January 9, 2021 Updated: 1:57 PM January 9, 2021

Two goals in just over one minute secured Norwich City's place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over Coventry City.

Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill both converted inside the opening 10 minutes to ensure the Canaries' name would be amongst those involved in Monday's draw. Norwich controlled the game for large spells, with young goalkeeper Dan Barden making a number of notable saves.

Daniel Farke did shuffle his pack for this FA Cup third-round encounter, making seven changes to his side. Xavi Quintilla's return to left-back allowed Jacob Sorensen to feature in his more natural midfield position. The Dane impressed in his first game in the engine room.

Hugill spearheaded the Canaries attack, with McLean being deployed in the number ten position. Bali Mumba returned from injury in place of the ever-present Max Aarons, with Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki named amongst the substitutes.

Tim Krul's positive Covid-19 test result saw Barden handed a start between the sticks.

Mark Robins is an FA Cup winner having lifted the trophy with Manchester United back in 1990, and he selected a strong side as sought to reach the fourth round of the competition.

The Sky Blues made three changes to their team, with Norwich loanee Sam McCallum ineligible to feature against his parent club. Ryan Giles replaced him at left wing-back. Striker Matt Godden was sidelined with a foot injury and Max Biamou - who scored the equaliser at Carrow Road in November - came into the side.

Coventry started the brighter and had three opportunities inside the first two minutes. Biamou's effort deflected off Mumba and went just wide before Callum O'Hare found some space inside the area to unleash a shot, only for Barden to produce a smart save.

After six minutes, it was Norwich that found the breakthrough after some slick possession saw Premek Placheta find Todd Cantwell on the edge of his area. His first time pass slotted McLean through on goal and the Scottish international calmly slotted the ball past Ben Wilson.

The hosts doubled their lead through Hugill a minute later. Placheta was once again the supplier, completing a couple of stepovers before crossing from the byline for the striker to nod into the net from close range.

Cantwell was nearly gifted a third when Julien Da Costa gifted the ball back to Norwich on the edge on his own area. The 22-year-old curled an effort at goal, but saw the ball drop just wide of the post.

Zimmermann's lofted pass to Gibson saw the former Middlesbrough man failed to control the ball. Biamou seized upon his poor touch and drove towards goal, but he failed to hit the target with his low effort.

The German was replaced by Grant Hanley in the second half and Coventry had a glorious chance to reduce the deficit when Biamou got on the end of Giles' cross. The Frenchman's header was beaten away by Barden.

The Welsh U19 produced another excellent save when Biamou turned in the area and unleashed a fierce drive at goal. Barden's stretched right-hand pushed the ball away from danger.

Cantwell may have been fortunate not to see red after clashing with Da Costa off the ball in the Canaries' left-back area. Norwich's midfielder appeared to shove the Dutch wing-back, before the pair were separated by their team-mates.

Kenny McLean of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal during the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 09/01/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia's threaded pass set Teemu Pukki racing down the left on 84 minutes. The Finn beat his man before shooting with the outside of his foot towards the opposite corner. His effort clipped the woodwork.

- Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Barden; Mumba (Aarons, 62), Zimmermann (Hanley, 45), Gibson, Quintilla; Sorensen (Skipp, 88), Tettey (c); Cantwell (Buendia, 72), McLean, Placheta; Hugill (Pukki, 72). Subs not used: McCracken (GK), Vrancic, Hernandez, Omotoye.

- Bookings: McLean (dissent, 53), Cantwell (foul on Da Costa, 67), Hanley (foul on Hamer, 87)

- Goals: McLean 6, Hugill 7

- Coventry City (3-4-3): Wilson; Ostigard, McFadzean (C), Hyam; Da Costa, Hamer (Eccles, 78), Sheaf (James, 68), Giles; O’Hare, Biamou (Bakayoko, 68), Shipley (Bapaga, 68). Subs not used: Camp (GK), Thompson, Dabo, Allen, Kastaneer

- Bookings: Hamer (foul on Placheta, 63)

- Goals:

- Added on time: 1 min/4 mins

- Referee: Darren Drysdale