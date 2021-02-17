'Magic link-up' - Praise aplenty for Norwich after Coventry win

Opinion

Published: 9:49 PM February 17, 2021

Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki were on the scoresheet as Norwich beat Coventry 2-0.

Norwich City stamped their authority on the Championship promotion race with a controlled victory over Coventry at St Andrew's on Wednesday evening.

Suddenly, after a week of anxieties and concern prior to that Stoke City match, Norwich are now back on top and four points clear at the summit after Brentford lost to QPR. The pendulum has swung back into City's favour, and this was the first of four potential banana skins sidestepped.

The damage was inflicted in the first half, with a gulf in quality between the sides being evident for extensive periods of the fixture.

Teemu Pukki put the Canaries ahead after latching onto a cute pass from Emi Buendia before slotting the ball coolly past Ben Wilson. The Finn then returned the favour, putting the ball on a plate for the Argentine to tap home just before half-time.

From there, the game was about management. A sea of positive performances across the board carried Norwich over the line. Todd Cantwell was excellent again, Dimitris Giannoulis is ever-improving and Ollie Skipp is looking increasingly too good for this level.

Now they prepare to welcome Paul Warne's Rotherham to Carrow Road on Saturday, another game that they head into as firm favourites.

