Interview

Coventry boss Robins gives his Norwich City verdict

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 1:37 PM September 2, 2022
Updated: 3:43 PM September 2, 2022
Coventry City manager Mark Robins reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston

Mark Robins and his Coventry City side have had a difficult start to the new season - Credit: PA

Mark Robins has called on Coventry to put early-season frustrations behind them as they head to Carrow Road.

Coventry are bottom of the Championship with just one point, having seen three home league games postponed and then losing on their eventual return, against Preston in midweek.

“Everyone is affected by atmospheres and circumstances, the latter, which is something out of our control, but the atmosphere is something we can control," he told the club's official channels.

“The important thing for me is that everyone sticks together throughout the frustrations. We’ve had so many frustrations over the years, and this is just another one which was unwelcome and unneeded and we have to face it together.

“There’s been some adversity which has gone on around the start of this season and we have to try and put that behind us and move on together

“I think that’s what keeps you strong and that what keeps you together. The supporters and the players rub off on each other and that is no more so when things aren’t going well.

“We need to turn it into a positive and that positive should be the relationship they have built over the years is a really significantly one.”

Robins said Coventry had been close to bringing in a defender before the transfer deadline on Thursday, but due to a work permit being denied, the deal collapsed, to the frustration of everyone involved.

“We were definitely looking,” Robins said.

“We were trying to replace Dominic (Hyam) and we were looking to do some business and the club would have supported that but as it turned out there was nothing doing, and we were frustrated in our efforts.

“We had identified somebody and had gone down the route with them and they had medicals and all that and then he was turned down on the points based system so we couldn’t do anything and that was earlier in the week.

“So again, we were frustrated in that case. We then tried to move on to other things and late in the window you’re limited with what you can do."

