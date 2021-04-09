'Brave' Norwich getting their just rewards for sticking with Farke

Video

Published: 10:51 AM April 9, 2021 Updated: 11:35 AM April 9, 2021

Norwich City have been rewarded for sticking with Daniel Farke, says Dean Ashton. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's are reaping the benefits of their decision to stick by Daniel Farke despite their painful relegation from the Premier League, believes ex-Canaries striker Dean Ashton.

Farke's side could confirm their instant return to the top-flight this weekend if they beat Derby County and other results go their way.

The Canaries' remarkable Championship season has followed a dismal conclusion to their Premier League campaign last year. Farke's current crop sit eight points clear of Watford in second and 17 ahead of Brentford.

After a relegation, many clubs opt to dispense with their head coach and travel in an altogether different direction, usually resulting in a high turnover of playing staff and can lead to uncertainty.

Norwich decided to stick with Farke and strengthened their playing squad. City's boss has been tasked with re-motivating the squad and is set to lead them to the second promotion in three seasons.

Prior to this season, only one club has been able to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking since Farke became City boss; Fulham last year.

Former City striker Ashton believes his former club deserve credit for their approach and are reaping the rewards of standing by Farke and their method of working.

“Norwich have to take a lot of credit because they’ve done a lot of hard work behind the scenes in the last three to four years to make sure they're in a position where they don’t have to let their best players go," Ashton said speaking exclusively to 888 Sport

"It takes a lot of bravery too to stick with their manager and continue to have faith in what he’s doing and how his team is playing.

Ashton has praised Norwich City for standing by their man despite relegation. - Credit: NATHAN CLARKE

"But to have that financial structure in place where the players took a cut when they went down but their wages will rise again with promotion means they were in a great position to keep their stars such as Buendia, Cantwell and Pukki.

"That’s been the difference because them players have been too good for this league.

"Daniel Farke deserves credit too for sticking to a principle of playing that suits the players they have got there and not wavering from that. Now they’re reaping the rewards.”

Stuart Webber stuck by Daniel Farke. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

- Dean Ashton predicts West Ham will finish in the top four, head to 888 Sport for the latest Premier League odds.