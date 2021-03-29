Norwich City Debate: Calm before the storm

Live

Published: 12:30 PM March 29, 2021

Disappointment for Norwich City midfielder Oliver Skipp at full-time as the England U21s lose to Portugal in Slovenia - Credit: PA

As international action continues for several of Norwich City's players, anticipation is building ahead of Friday's return to Championship action at Preston.

As many as eight Canaries players could be in action on Wednesday, less than 48 hours ahead of the game at Deepdale at 3pm on Good Friday.

It's already been a busy international window, with Teemu Pukki scoring three goals in two games for Finland, Tim Krul in the thick of the action for two Holland games and Grant Hanley also scoring during one of his two Scotland starts.

The England U21 trio of Max Aarons, Oliver Skipp and Todd Cantwell have endured a difficult time in Slovenia, with the Young Lions on the verge of elimination from the European Championship group stages after two defeats, with Skipp starting both, Aarons one and Cantwell yet to feature.

The action has been more limited for Przemek Placheta and Dimitris Giannoulis with Poland and Greece respectively - but there are more games on the way.

Once national duty is out of the way, the Canaries can return to the promotion race and trying to seal their immediate return to the Premier League, with games at Preston and Derby either side of a home clash with Huddersfield.

