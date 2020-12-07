Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Norwich City debate recap: January plans, goalkeeper debate and why are City scoring less goals?

Connor Southwell

Published: 12:46 PM December 7, 2020    Updated: 1:55 PM December 7, 2020
The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, N

Norwich City are preparing to go again in midweek with the visit of Nottingham Forest. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City returned to Carrow Road to play in front of 2,000 supporters, now Daniel Farke is set for an injury boost with the return of Todd Cantwell, Jordan Hugill and Kieran Dowell to training. Connor Southwell answered your questions this lunchtime. 

Top of the league, another three points and all whilst missing several players to injury - things seem considerably rosy for the Canaries at the moment. They have proven they can break down a robust Tony Pulis side, but can they do the same as Chris Hughton brings his Nottingham Forest side to Carrow Road on Wednesday?

City could be boosted by the return of attacking duo Cantwell and Hugill after Farke revealed the pair were to resume first-team training after their respective injuries. Dowell is also back in training but could take a longer period of time to get himself back up to full match speed.

