City Q&A: Where do City need to strengthen this month?

Published: 12:45 PM January 11, 2021 Updated: 12:56 PM January 11, 2021

Keeping Emi Buendia focused will be the key to success this month for Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have a club mantra instructing their players to ignore the noise, once again, Emi Buendia's ear defences are under threat of being breached from the constant shouting over a potential move to Arsenal.

There have been no tangible developments on that front, nor has there been any contact. Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell threw his weight behind the potential move - not that it will have any impact from the Canaries perspective.

In terms of incomings, Orjan Nyland has been linked with a move to the club. The Norweigan is under consideration as City continue their search for a back-up goalkeeper this month.

Dan Barden impressed at the weekend but Tim Krul's positive Covid-19 diagnosis may mean City step up that search this week.

City would be keen on adding a left-back this month, although there are a series of moving parts in that pursuit. The return of Bali Mumba may play a part as well as Sam Byram's recovery from a hamstring injury that has ruled him out of action for nearly a year.

Beyond the transfer window, the draws for the FA Cup fourth and fifth-round take place on Monday evening, with the Canaries looking to replicate the success they had in the competition last season.

- Join our Canaries correspondent Connor Southwell from 1pm this lunchtime for our weekly Q&A