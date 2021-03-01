City debate: Stick or twist for City as they prepare for crunch Bees' encounter

Live

Published: 12:51 PM March 1, 2021

Norwich City find themselves in an excellent position at the top of the Championship.

Another Championship victory for Norwich City over Wycombe has made their position at the summit of the table look considerably healthier ahead of a crunch promotion clash against promotion-rivals Brentford on Wednesday.

That 2-0 victory at Adams Park courtesy of goals from Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah, coupled with defeats for Watford and Swansea on Saturday, saw the Canaries move 10 points clear of the Hornets who currently sit in 3rd place.

Brentford's victory over Stoke City saw them move up to second, with the Bees' sitting seven points behind Daniel Farke's men ahead of the game on Wednesday.

City's position at the top of the table is so healthy that a defeat against Brentford would reduce the gap between the sides to four points, but the shift in momentum may be the thing Farke will be keen to avoid.

Brentford are, certainly based on data, the best-attacking side in the league. City's efficiency has seen them sidestep four potential banana skins against teams currently residing in the bottom five.

What changes should Daniel Farke make to his side, if any? Todd Cantwell looks likely to miss this game. Will City's boss show faith in Onel Hernandez or decide to recall Przemek Placheta?

- Put your questions to our Canaries correspondent Connor Southwell at 1pm