Norwich City debate: New heroes needed as Emi heads for the exit

David Freezer

Published: 12:35 PM June 7, 2021    Updated: 3:17 PM June 7, 2021
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship ma

Norwich City are poised to sell star player Emi Buendia to Aston Villa - Credit: Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

There was much to discuss in our regular Monday lunchtime Norwich City Debate, after a lively morning of Canaries news.

The day began with confirmation of gambling form BK8 as the club's new principal partner and front-of-shirt sponsor, after Sunday's announcement of an early end to the deal with Dafabet.

With plenty of objections to the unprofessional online presence of BK8 seeing some of the firm's social media accounts swiftly removed, for inappropriate content, social media emotions continued to swirl as Emi Buendia's club-record exit moved closer to confirmation.

The Canaries released a statement confirming that a deal had been agreed with Aston Vila and that the club's Player of the Season is due to complete his move later this week, after international duty in Colombia with Argentina on Tuesday.

News of that deal emerged on Saturday and it's understood City have agreed to a deal worth an initial £33million, which could rise to £38m if add-on fees are activated and with a 10pc sell-on clause.

- You can catch up with the Q&A above

Norfolk

