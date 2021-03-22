Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Norwich City Debate: Injuries, internationals and promotion prospects

David Freezer

Published: 12:30 PM March 22, 2021
Kenny McLean of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

Kenny McLean and Oliver Skipp, right, are two of the Norwich players away on international duty - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

As the international break begins, there are plenty of Norwich City issues to discuss in our regular Monday lunchtime debate.

Canaries correspondents David Freezer and Connor Southwell will be on hand to answer your questions from 1pm, following Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Blackburn Rovers.

That draw leaves City eight points clear of Watford at the Championship summit with eight games remaining but, thanks to Swansea losing to Cardiff, 14 clear of third place and with promotion edging closer.

There were injury blows for Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis as well though and with a host of players now away on national duty, Daniel Farke may be forced into changes when his side return to action at Preston on Good Friday.

- You can put your questions to Dave and Connor in the live blog above, with the discussion due to begin at 1pm

