MATCHDAY LIVE: No promotion but points to be won for City at Derby

Live

Published: 2:03 PM April 10, 2021 Updated: 2:27 PM April 10, 2021

Derby beat City 1-0 in the reverse fixture at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Swansea City's win against Millwall means Norwich City's promotion party has been placed on hold, but they face Derby County today hoping to move one step closer.

A win at Pride Park would have been enough to secure an instant top-flight return providing both Swansea and Brentford dropped points. The Swans lunchtime win means the Canaries will be forced to wait.

Daniel Farke's pre-match press conference was dominated by questions surrounding their imminent promotion, with City's boss trying to ensure minds remain focused despite the positive state of the league table.

City thrashed Huddersfield Town 7-0 in midweek in an impressive display that saw Teemu Pukki net a hat-trick and Emi Buendia impress.

Wayne Rooney's Derby County continue to look over their shoulder as relegation remains a very real possibility.

The Manchester United legend scored his final professional goal as the Rams snatched a 1-0 victory at Carrow Road back in October. Now, he's in the dug-out hoping to grind out enough points to keep them in the Championship.

City will move on to 90 points with a victory - a target Farke has claimed would be enough to secure automatic promotion.

- Follow the action live with our matchday blog