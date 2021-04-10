EFL announce revised schedule to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash

Published: 8:37 PM April 10, 2021

Norwich City and Derby County observed a two minute silence following the announcement of the death of Prince Philip, aged 99. - Credit: PA

The EFL have confirmed that all matches scheduled for 3pm next Saturday will be moved to avoid a clash with the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Norwich City are due to face Bournemouth at 8pm next Saturday, with the fixture being selected for broadcast by Sky Sports. It remains to seen, but it doesn't appear as though the Canaries' game will be affected by the changes.

Daniel Farke's side can clinch promotion with a win against the in-form Cherries at NR1 after Saturday's 1-0 win over Derby County. They sit just two points away from an instant return to the top-flight, an achievement that could be clinched prior to kick-off if Brentford and Swansea fail to win.

Prince Philip, aged 99, passed away on Friday and the Royal Family have confirmed the details for his funeral, which will be held at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle at 3pm. The service will be televised.

City, along with clubs throughout the EFL, wore black armbands and observed a two minutes silence to mark his death.

In a statement, an EFL spokesperson said: "As a mark of respect, EFL matches scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 17th April will be moved to avoid a clash with the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"The EFL will now work with its Clubs to determine at what time the matches will be played, giving consideration to the timing of the service.

"An announcement will follow in due course."

A total of 32 EFL matches were due to be played at 3pm next Saturday across the Championship, League One and League Two.