'He is the difference' - City fans left purring after Buendia display in Cardiff win

Opinion

Published: 3:32 PM December 19, 2020

Emi Buendia earned rave reviews for his contribution in the Canaries 2-0 win over Cardiff City at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia netted his fifth goal in seven games as Norwich City beat Cardiff City at Carrow Road and supporters were left purring over his contribution.

The Argentine midfielder scored the opener and created the second, as the Canaries secured top spot at Christmas and won their fifth successive game in the league. However, the January transfer window threatens to throw up more uncertainty just as the waters had gotten calmer for Daniel Farke.

Buendia has found form in the Championship at the right time, with an injury crisis threatening to derail the progression City made in the league. Now they travel to Watford on Boxing Day hoping to extend that gap between the top two and the chasers.

Farke has turned a Premier League relegation full of embarrassment into a side brimming with resilience. Cardiff posed a physical test and the Canaries dealt with the threats posed by the Welsh side successfully.

City can now enjoy their turkey and open their presents knowing they sit top of the tree this Christmas. The next task will be holding onto their prized assets that others will be looking to sign in the New Year.

