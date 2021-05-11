Poll

Published: 12:26 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 12:32 PM May 11, 2021

The Norwich players lifted the Championship trophy after their 2-2 draw at Barnsley on Saturday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

There is much for supporters to savour as Norwich City's brilliant Championship title-winning season comes to an end, even with the frustration of behind-closed-doors matches.

Our annual end-of-season survey asks for your views on the best Canaries goal, save assist and much more, including the best young player and top transfer signing.

You can take part in the survey above, with City's players beginning their summer break after a 2-2 draw at Barnsley on Saturday brought an end to their one-season stint in the second tier.

Daniel Farke's stars were able to lift the Championship trophy at Oakwell, having sealed an immediate return to the Premier League with five games remaining.

Beating Reading 4-1 at Carrow Road in the penultimate game of the campaign sealed the title as well, with the point at Barnsley bringing a club-record points haul to a conclusion on 97.

We haven't asked for a player of the season again, as fans have already voted on that, with Buendia lifting the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy after finishing ahead of Grant Hanley and Oliver Skipp in the voting.

We also haven't included Skipp and Max Aarons in our 'young player' category as it's generally considered that both are established players, in spite of their tender years, and have focused on emerging academy players.

