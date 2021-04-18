'Big six' join European Super League 24 hours after City's promotion

Video

Published: 11:51 PM April 18, 2021

The Premier League's 'big six' have all agreed to join a European Super League. - Credit: PA

The Premier League's so-called 'big six' have confirmed they are to become founding members of a newly formed European Super League, less than 24 hours after Norwich City's promotion was confirmed.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have all agreed to join a new European Super League.

In a move condemned by prime minister Boris Johnson, the Premier League, Fifa, Uefa and other top governing bodies in the sport, the clubs will compete in a "new midweek competition" that is set to commence at the soonest possible opportunity.

The controversial move is set to send shock waves throughout the continent, with legal disputes and punishments reportedly set to be imposed on those clubs signing up.

City's promotion to the top-flight was confirmed on Saturday, just 24 hours before the historic reports came to light.

In a statement, the ESL said: "Going forward, the founding clubs look forward to holding discussions with Uefa and Fifa to work together in partnership to deliver the best outcomes for the new league and for football as a whole.

"The formation of the Super League comes at a time when the global pandemic has accelerated the instability in the existing European football economic model.

"In recent months, extensive dialogue has taken place with football stakeholders regarding the future format of European competitions.

"The founding clubs believe the solutions proposed following these talks do not solve fundamental issues, including the need to provide higher-quality matches and additional financial resources for the overall football pyramid."

Florentino Pérez, President Real Madrid CF and the first Chairman of the Super League said: “We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires.”

Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer will be a vice-chairman of the Super League.

He said: "By bringing together the world's greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid."