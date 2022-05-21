'There’s so much about the Premier League that I won’t miss'

Columnist

It’s quite an achievement for anyone to play this Norwich City side three times in a season without beating them, but Wolves have managed to pull it off.

In all fairness, despite many fans, myself included, expressing surprise at the team selected, subsequent events proved that Dean Smith got his line-up and tactics spot on, and while City had chances to go into half-time with more than Teemu Pukki’s goal, the all too familiar crumble after Wolves got back on terms early in the second period didn’t materialise as the Canaries showed some welcome grit.

It was a small reward for the travelling fans who have shown a level of commitment that some of the players could learn from and at least means that City have beaten their points total of two seasons ago.

I’ll try not to get too excited….

However, while a post mortem on City’s season awaits after Sunday's game is done and dusted, we are bidding farewell to the Premier League just as several bits of news over the last couple of weeks have served to highlight yet again the worrying state of the top of our game as football’s financial arms race gets more and more ridiculous.

The first of these was the announcement that Erling Haaland will be moving to Manchester City for a reported basic salary of £350,000 a week (or, to put it another way, over £18 million a year) with significant bonuses on top of that.

That’s in addition to the £51m release clause that City had to meet in order to trigger the transfer and the reported £34m agent’s fee and emphasises yet again how the gap between the elite clubs and the rest of English football is continuing to grow.

Inevitably, Newcastle (of whom more later) will be keen to flex their new-found financial muscle and attempt to buy their way to instant success and they are already being linked with big names from around Europe and South America.

The second piece of news was the release of Chelsea’s 2020/21 accounts which showed that, despite it being a year in which they became European champions, the club still lost £145m.

Of course, the pandemic would have had some impact, but that can’t explain away the much deeper trend which has seen Chelsea lose £894m since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

It’s difficult to imagine any other industry where a business could be seen as a success while sustaining that level of loss making, and the sanctioning of Abramovic has now given Chelsea fans an uncomfortable insight into what can happen to even the biggest clubs if their benefactors can’t or won’t continue to underwrite debts run up by indiscriminate spending.

The takeover is still shrouded in uncertainty with the government still waiting for legally binding assurances from the Russian regarding the destination of the sales proceeds and the writing off of his £1.5bn loan to the club.

However, the thing that has probably annoyed me most is the news that having spent months trying to convince everyone that they were not acting as sportswashers for the Saudi regime, Newcastle have now announced that their away kit next season will mirror that of the Saudi national team.

Fair enough, they’ve exploited the pathetically inept Premier League Owners and Directors test to get hold of the Saudi billions by pretending that they’re nothing to do with the State itself, but this is really rubbing everyone’s nose in it given the sanctimonious denials that have issued from the North East since the takeover.

However, that’s the Premier League for you, a temple to Mammon that will, hopefully, eventually be brought down by its own insatiable greed and lack of moral values.

Much as I want my club playing at the top level there’s so much about the Premier League that I won’t miss.