'Concentrate on the league klaxon' - City fans express disappointment at FA Cup exit

Opinion

Published: 6:25 PM January 23, 2021

Norwich City's exit from the FA Cup came against a side who outperformed them on the day - something that hasn't been written much this season.

Callum Styles' second-half strike was enough to dump the Canaries out of the cup. The Tykes impressed throughout with their well-structured and relentless pressing. City, on the other hand, were toothless and failed to record a single shot on target.

Daniel Farke will be pleased with the opportunity to hand fringe players some minutes on the pitch, however. Onel Hernandez and Lukas Rupp started their first games for a number of months, whilst Kieran Dowell played from the off for the first time since his minor ankle setback.

Winger Przemek Placheta had a frustrating afternoon and saw an effort smack against the underside of the bar in the second half.

Victory would have set up a fifth-round home tie against the winners of Chelsea versus Luton Town, but it will be Valerien Ismael's side that progress.

The Canaries' were dealt a major injury scare when Jordan Hugill was withdrawn in the second period. City's boss is hopeful that Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah will return for the visit of Middlesbrough next weekend.

