Will Aubameyang feature for Arsenal at Norwich?

Arsenal boss Mike Arteta has refused to reveal whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return for the Boxing Day trip to Norwich.

Aubameyang sat out the midweek League Cup victory over Sunderland, having also missed the wins over Southampton, West Ham and Leeds following internal disciplinary action.

The Gabon international has already lost the captaincy for an incident described as a "disciplinary breach", which reportedly concerned a late return from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother.

"We go game by game and we decide the squad as we get closer to the game," Arteta replied when quizzed on Aubameyang's availability.

Calum Chambers is set to miss the match after he became the latest player at the club to test positive for Covid-19, joining Pablo Mari and Albert Sambi Lokonga in being sidelined by the virus.

Sead Kolasinac (ankle) remains on the treatment table, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were absent for the midweek match and will be assessed.

Arteta believes his team are going in the right direction approaching the halfway mark of the season.

The Gunners sit fourth in the Premier League and are through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals following Tuesday's 5-1 win over Sunderland.

They head to Carrow Road looking for a fifth straight victory in all competitions.

Arteta said: "We are halfway through the season and unfortunately the season ends in May because there is still a lot of things to do.

"There are still a lot of things we need to get much better at and to improve but I think the team is going in the right direction, that is the feeling that I have."

Sunday will mark two years since Arteta took charge of his first Arsenal match away to Bournemouth, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Of the 18-man matchday squad named for that clash at the Vitality Stadium in 2019, only eight are still part of the current first team which highlights the rebuild job that has been undertaken by the former Gunners captain.

"It's been an incredible amount of turnaround in players in the last two seasons, much more than we wished or hoped for," Arteta admitted.

"We try to make all the right decisions, sometimes right, sometimes wrong and we'll continue to do that in the best interests of the club and to get a better team, better performances and better results.

"I'm most proud of the atmosphere, the environment and the culture we have around the club and the sense of unity that we have from everybody who works at the club.

"The sense of unity that we have with our supporters I think has come a long, long way.

"I think I have made a lot of mistakes for sure in this period, I would need to have time to reflect on that, but I don't know, I wish I had six trophies here next to me because that's what this club deserves!"

A 1-0 home win over Norwich kick-started Arsenal's season after three consecutive defeats left them bottom of the Premier League at the start of September.















