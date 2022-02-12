Robin Sainty: A tale of two Citys...

Opinion

Anyone doubting how much has changed at Norwich City since Dean Smith’s arrival should listen to his post-game interview on Wednesday.

When asked about his side’s upcoming games against the best two teams in the country his response was that they represented “an opportunity”. Contrast that with Daniel Farke’s habitual writing off of such games as “unwinnable” and you have the essence of how the mindset at Carrow Road has changed.

Of course, actions speak louder than words and the last week has seen City demonstrate their renewed resilience in tough games in which they picked up results that they almost certainly wouldn’t have earlier in the season.

At Wolves, faced with a hostile home crowd and their own fans perched a long way from the pitch in the new away section at Molineux, City were abrasive and aggressive against opponents who clearly expected to be able to knock the ball about at will, but found themselves being hunted down all over the pitch.

Despite the best efforts of referee David Coote, who seemed intent on producing a yellow card for every City transgression whilst allowing Wolves to go unpunished, City were well worth their win.

Unfortunately, City didn’t reach the same level of performance after their fast start against Palace, but that shouldn’t detract from the fact that despite almost constant second-half pressure from the visitors, they still came out with a point from a game that would have almost certainly been lost a few weeks ago.

Whilst I have huge respect for what Farke achieved at City, it does frustrate me that he appeared to learn nothing at all from City’s previous Premier League experience and simply carried on with the style that had resulted in an ignominious relegation two seasons ago.

Smith, on the other hand, has introduced a pragmatic approach which accepts that City’s squad isn’t stuffed with world beaters and simply tries to get the best from the players available.

The football may be less easy on the eye and City may no longer dominate possession stats, something which seemed to become something of an obsession under the German, but they are becoming increasingly hard to beat and also much more effective as an attacking force than they were under Farke. Indeed, had Teemu Pukki also converted his second early chance on Wednesday evening it might have been a very different result.

Whilst a win would have been a huge boost going into the games against Manchester City and Liverpool, the prospect of City picking up seven points from the last nine available (as well as winning at Wolves in the FA Cup) would have been inconceivable at Christmas.

Max Aarons produced a good performance against Crystal Palace - Credit: Paul Chesterton/'Focus Images Ltd

That run of form has been built upon a defence which looks well organised and in which Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson have been outstanding in recent games, while the full-backs are now striking a much more effective balance between defending and getting forward, with Max Aarons producing what for me was his best performance of a slightly disappointing season against Palace, perhaps inspired by Sam Byram’s excellent showing at Molineux.

The midfield have also stepped it up with Pierre Lees- Melou producing his best form in a City shirt and much better cover for their full-backs from the wide players, but what I’ve been particularly pleased to see is the move away from the one-dimensional approach of trying to pass opponents to death.

City can still knock it around, but under Smith there is a growing willingness to get the ball forward earlier and with the development of Josh Sargent and Adam Idah (although both are still far from the finished product), the long aerial ball no longer simply results in a loss of possession.

The odds are still very much against City but there is now some hope where there previously was none, and that’s down to Smith.



