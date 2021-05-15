The People's Pink Un: Your messages to Norwich City, Part 1

Published: 12:00 PM May 15, 2021

@Ian_M1 - My only visit to CR this season, Cardiff before Xmas. Cannot wait to be back in a full living room, it’ll be bouncing. - Credit: @Ian_M1

From Norfolk to Sweden, to the United States and Australia and, of course, Norfolk – Norwich City fans have something to say to their team.

So we’ve given up our space for a special People’s Pink Un – written by you, for you … and for your beloved team. They’re uncut and heartfelt – in your own words. There are so many messages and photos, we’ll split them into three parts.

Here’s part one!

@bez1902 - My boy got the chance to be virtual mascot, roll on when we’re back at Carrow road! - Credit: @bez1902

Message: Thank you! That’s all. Thank you for lifting our spirits when we’ve all been stuck at home without our families and friends. It’s been amazing to follow the team this season, a real bright spark in a dark time. Thank you. Thank you to everyone involved in the team, the players, the staff, their families for their sacrifices.

Watching from: East Sussex

Favourite game: Huddersfield at home

Favourite player: Todd Cantwell

Message: Thank you! You have all been absolutely amazing, well done lads.

Watching from: We have been watching from out house in Norwich, otbc!

Favourite game: Every single one of them, they have kept us all going through out this horrible year

Favourite player: Oliver Skipp

Message: In such a hard year, yet again you have been a shining light. Thank you for your efforts and what you have done is remarkable. Let’s take this into next season and go again OTBC

Watching from: IFollow and Radio Norfolk

Favourite game: Brentford at home

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Congratulations fellas, you have made me proud to be a Norwich boy!! OTBC

Watching from: On the telly

Favourite game: 3-1 win over the Robins

Favourite player: Grant Hanley

Message: Want to send thanks and congratulations helping all fans through such strange times

Watching from: IFollow or TV

Favourite game: Preston at home because we were lucky enough to be in the pilot scheme and were in the ground

Favourite player: Grant Hanley

Message: Congratulations on a truly memorable season under such difficult circumstances you are all heroes

Watching from: IFollow

Favourite game: Huddesfield (h) brilliant performance

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

@StevenH29023732 - The nearest we got to our seats all season, Bristol City (A), one day we will be back! - Credit: @StevenH29023732

Message: Unbelievable achievement. From where last season ended, through a pandemic, no supporters home or away bar 3 games, one of which I was lucky to attend! No one outside Norfolk understands the horrendous injuries we’ve coped admirably with. Couldn’t be more proud of our club and can’t wait to get back to see them where we belong.

Watching from: At home and on Ifollow.

Favourite game: Huddersfield at home. Rolls Royce of a performance!

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

@Klobo15 - Here’s me attending Carrow Road for the game against Sheffield Wednesday with Sam Allardyce and @MichelleOwen7 - Credit: @Klobo15

Message: Congratulations to everyone connected to NCFC, so sad we could not be there

Watching from: at home in Caister on Sea

Favourite game: Huddersfield (h)

Favourite player: Oliver Skipp





Message: Another Fantastic Season Lads!!! The whole of Norwich is proud

Watching from: At Home (Sadly)

Favourite game: Huddersfield at Home, But Bristol City away is a close second

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: A job well done, and in great style.

Watching from: IFollow

Favourite game: Huddersfield (h)

Favourite player: Oliver Skipp

@pat51 - Sheffield Weds 5/12/2020 - Credit: @pat51

Message: Well done NCFC can’t wait to be in the crowd next season, you have played so well this season and deserve to be in the Premier League.

Watching from: On IFollow

Favourite game: Brentford (h)

Favourite player: Grant Hanley

Message: Thanks for making a tough year much better.

Watching from: At home. Managed to get to the PNE game.

Favourite game: Brentford (h)

Favourite player: Emi Buendia





@meeky2710 - My puppy loves watching the games and she also loves her snood - Credit: @meeky2710

Message: Thank you lads for another great season, in a year which has been so trying for so many people. Your continued success on the pitch has meant so much to the supporters of this great club, a beam of focused light on so many dim days. Here’s looking to next season back where this club belong - in the Premier League! Jeff

Watching from: From Charleston, SC, USA

Favourite game: Stoke at Carrow Road

Favourite player: Tim Krul

@LoTaylor23 - My only trip to Carrow Road this season. It’s been awful not being able to hear that roar of the crowd, OTBC ringing round the ground, and seeing the beautiful football we have been playing. - Credit: @LoTaylor23

Message: Thanks again NCFC for brightening up my 62nd season fo being a fan.

Watching from: IFollow and TV

Favourite game: Huddersfield (h)

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: This team is unique. Among all football teams, everywhere. Daniel is unique, and the entire club has become an icon of togetherness, mutual respect, humility and the success resulting therefrom. I implore each and every team member to think twice before leaving this incredible project. It works only because of the bond that’s been created between you all. Please, give us one more year of your amazingly beautiful, well-oiled football machine, which depends on the harmony which has grown between every one of you. Go on! I truly believe you won’t regret it. Thank you all.

Watching from: Ifollow, in the south of France

Favourite game: The one where Emi picked the ball out of the sky from Kenny’s long lob forward..Barnsley?

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

@Canaryb1rd - complete with mask for the game against Cardiff - Credit: @Canaryb1rd

Message: Great performance this season, now for PL consolidation.

Watching from: Florida when I can stream, otherwise EDP text follow

Favourite game: Huddersfield at home

Favourite player: Grant Hanley





Message: You’ve been absolutely immense. It’s been a dreadful year and your teamwork and commitment have delivered rays of sunshine time and time again. Thank you. OTBC!

Watching from: Edinburgh

Favourite game: Sheffield Wednesday away. It was my birthday and what better way to celebrate than sitting in my new ACN Farkeball t-shirt watching a comeback win? The winner is my favourite goal of the season too. Love Emi’s tackle, Todd’s finish and that wonderful noise as it hit the post and emphatically went in. Honestly go watch it again - it’s beautiful. On the highlights Mark Rivers says an “oh wow!” before it’s even in...

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

@michaeldilley - Credit: @michaeldilley

Message: Thank you for your inspiration!

Watching from: Television

Favourite game: Huddersfield at home

Favourite player: Max Aarons

Message: Football how is should be, you are all an inspiration and the best team bar none.

Watching from: At home

Favourite game: 7-0 with style

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Thanks Daniel and all the squad for producing some of the best football I have watched. it’s been pulsating at times forest away was awesome and without emi in that match which I think most fans was concerned about. that night they really delivered ... can’t wait for next season and hopefully inside Carrow Road.

Watching from: At home

Favourite game: 7-0 with style

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: What a fillip in these dark days watching you play. As the season developed so did the confidence in the style of play. So many goals have been after magical footy. Perhaps my only criticism.....sometimes let’s do it scruffy like Watford. Champions without doubt whatever happens now!!!!

Watching from: At home on ifollow, the red button and sky....

Favourite game: Brentford at home. No outstanding team. You must be joking Franke, you never got near us.

Favourite player: Emi Buendia