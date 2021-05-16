The People's Pink Un: Your messages to Norwich City, Part 2
- Credit: @joe_marriott93
Welcome to Part Two of The People’s Pink Un – your messages to Norwich City after the fantastic promotion season. They’re uncut and heartfelt – in your own words.
OTBC!
Message: Through a very difficult and dark period of my life, you guys, with your wins and the on-pitch dramas, kept me and my friends going. The weekend football catch ups on a Monday at work took on more relevance than ever before and the little things, like texting a friend a funny NCFC meme just meant the world. So I just wanted to say a massive, heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all of you who worked so hard to achieve so much against such a dark backdrop. Winning promotion is nothing compared to all the lifts you helped provide during the last 6 months.
Watching from: At home on laptop
Favourite game: The demolishing of Huddersfield kept me high for a least a day!
Favourite player: Emi Buendia
Message: Although typically the glory goes to a handful of people it’s the whole squad of coaches, players and management.
Watching from: IFollow and Sky
Favourite game: Huddersfield
Favourite player: Emi Buendia
Message: Well done let’s stay up in Premier League
Watching from: TV
Favourite game: Huddersfield
Favourite player: Oliver Skipp
Message: Well Done Lads - Defence Unbelievable This Season - Everyone Praises Strikers (they’re been awesome), But Credit To The Backline - Unbelievable. Don’t Lose Goals, Don’t Lose Games - Simples!
Watching from: Home
Favourite game: 7-0 against Huddersfield
Favourite player: Grant Hanley
Message: Congratulations Norwich City FC winning Promotion to the Land Of Milk & Honey. COYY, CTID, DG&YA, OTBC.
Watching from: IFollow
Favourite game: Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town @ Carrow Road.
Favourite player: Emi Buendia
Message: Fantastic season guys, you and all staff have done us proud. Here’s to the Premiership league OTBC
Watching from: Bradford via ifollow
Favourite game: All the games has been outstanding
Favourite player: Emi Buendia
Message: Superb effort this season and highly professional comeback from last. Record breakers well done lads.
Watching from: IFollow and TV
Favourite game: Huddersfield (h)
Favourite player: Emi Buendia
Message: Thanks for playing like Brazil,and go take the title (greetings from Norway)
Watching from: At home(every single match)
Favourite game: Nottingham-Norwich 0-2
Favourite player: Emi Buendia
Message: Fantastic season, hearty congratulations. Cannot wait for EPL
Watching from: Mainly on DAZN, ifollow or reading Pinkun text from DF and CS (I moved to Canada)
Favourite game: Hard decision, many nervous games so probably Huddersfield 7-0
Favourite player: Tim Krul
Message: The best team in the championship by far. Play the same way next season and we will be fine
Watching from: Dubai
Favourite game: It has to be Huddersfield
Favourite player: Emi Buendia
Message: An absolute joy to watch. Wish I could of been there to witness some of the best all round football I have seen any Norwich City team play. Thank you.
Watching from: At home on my iPad
Favourite game: Home to Huddersfield. Total football.
Favourite player: Emi Buendia
Message: Thank you so much for the joy you have brought to our lives this season. You have been a source of such positivity at a time when it has been most needed. We will remember this season for the rest of our lives and the resilience, integrity and togetherness you have shown.
Watching from: At home with the children
Favourite game: Norwich 2 - Sheffield Wednesday 1, Carrow Road 5th Dec
Favourite player: Grant Hanley
Message: Thank you for playing some of the best football I have seen from a Norwich TEAM in 62 years and brightening up such a difficult year. Congratulations to one and all especially the coaches who I think have done a brilliant job. A personal note to Alex Tettey. A testimonial (maybe to raise money for charity) would be for us, perhaps more than yourself. Many of us would like to show our appreciation of your efforts over the past nine years especially as we have not been able to be there for this last season. Thank you again everyone.
Watching from: at home
Favourite game: Huddersfield (the day when everything came together - as we knew it could)
Favourite player: Emi Buendia
Message: Thank you for lifting our spirits in these troubled times. We missed not being in the Stands to show our support to you all and to show much we loved seeing you all play for the Green and Yellow. It has been a fantastic year with a few lows but very, very many highs. You are history in the making and will be remembered in the folklore to come.
Watching from: Wherever it’s live on TV, either iFollow/Sky/BT, have watched all Norwich’s games
Favourite game: Match against Huddersfield where everything came together and the whole team was in union with each other, scoreline of 7-0 was outstanding even if it could have been more
Favourite player: Emi Buendia
Message: Congratulations to everyone at NCFC. Congratulations to all the Fans. Roll on Next Season. Now can all you Players, Management and Staff all sign New Long Term Contracts
Watching from: Generally Matchday Live in the EDP, Radio and Sky where possible
Favourite game: Beating Bristol City. Lots of Robins here in Somerset
Favourite player: Emi Buendia
Message: I, like many thousands of other City fans, live alone and hence the pandemic has been very tough. The regular high that City have given me week after week after week has been nothing short of incredible. I will never ever forget it. Thanks so much to this team, this squad, this management, this CLUB....you always make me proud but my love has scaled new heights this season.
Watching from: Like most I’ve watched games on TV at home via iFollow and sky.
Favourite game: Has to be the thrashing of Huddersfield. Magical.
Favourite player: Emi Buendia
Message: Time to take this level of energy into the top tier. Stick with your game as you play the best when it’s enjoyable and free flowing. See you down the Barclay end in a few months. You new boys don’t know what you’ve been missing! OTBC
Watching from: Costa del Colitishall
Favourite game: Huddersfield 7-0. Teemu hat-trick and bangers scored by most of our team. Stunning.
Favourite player: Emi Buendia
Message: Well done Norwich City, amidst all the doom and gloom, you have been a joy. I have enjoyed listening to you play all season.
Watching from: I am unable to see any game as I don’t have sky but I have listened all season long and watched the highlights on you tube.
Favourite game: I loved the QPR game because it meant another step towards winning the Championship.
Favourite player: Emi Buendia
Message: Having been a supporter since the early 50s I have never seen a team play better football well done to everyone connected to City you,ve made an old man very happy and proud
Watching from: Unfortunately living 300 miles away watched them only on television
Favourite game: So many to chose from but the football played against Huddersfield was near perfection
Favourite player: Emi Buendia
Message: I’ve met a new Irish Canary, and made a few new Norwich fans here in Dublin throughout this season. Thank you for giving us a reason to smile, and a season to remember for all the right reasons! Seeing the team win games always gives me an immense sense of pride, but during the pandemic has given me a happy link to my family back home in Norwich. You are all amazing. OTBC
Watching from: At home and work
Favourite game: Norwich v Huddersfield
Favourite player: Oliver Skipp
Message: Thank you for a wonderful season full of determination and brilliant moments
Watching from: Alton, Hampshire...and once at CR.
Favourite game: Sheffield Wednesday home 5/12/2020...actually inside OUR ‘living room’
Favourite player: Emi Buendia