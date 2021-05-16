The People's Pink Un: Your messages to Norwich City, Part 2

Published: 12:00 AM May 16, 2021

Welcome to Part Two of The People’s Pink Un – your messages to Norwich City after the fantastic promotion season. They’re uncut and heartfelt – in your own words.

OTBC!





@canarycaz - Credit: @canarycaz

Message: Through a very difficult and dark period of my life, you guys, with your wins and the on-pitch dramas, kept me and my friends going. The weekend football catch ups on a Monday at work took on more relevance than ever before and the little things, like texting a friend a funny NCFC meme just meant the world. So I just wanted to say a massive, heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all of you who worked so hard to achieve so much against such a dark backdrop. Winning promotion is nothing compared to all the lifts you helped provide during the last 6 months.

Watching from: At home on laptop

Favourite game: The demolishing of Huddersfield kept me high for a least a day!

Favourite player: Emi Buendia





Message: Although typically the glory goes to a handful of people it’s the whole squad of coaches, players and management.

Watching from: IFollow and Sky

Favourite game: Huddersfield

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

@digsb - Credit: @digsb

@digsb - Credit: @digsb

Message: Well done let’s stay up in Premier League

Watching from: TV

Favourite game: Huddersfield

Favourite player: Oliver Skipp

Message: Well Done Lads - Defence Unbelievable This Season - Everyone Praises Strikers (they’re been awesome), But Credit To The Backline - Unbelievable. Don’t Lose Goals, Don’t Lose Games - Simples!

Watching from: Home

Favourite game: 7-0 against Huddersfield

Favourite player: Grant Hanley

@CanaryWorf - Credit: @CanaryWorf

Message: Congratulations Norwich City FC winning Promotion to the Land Of Milk & Honey. COYY, CTID, DG&YA, OTBC.

Watching from: IFollow

Favourite game: Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town @ Carrow Road.

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Fantastic season guys, you and all staff have done us proud. Here’s to the Premiership league OTBC

Watching from: Bradford via ifollow

Favourite game: All the games has been outstanding

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Superb effort this season and highly professional comeback from last. Record breakers well done lads.

Watching from: IFollow and TV

Favourite game: Huddersfield (h)

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

@FVolge - Pre game talk - Credit: @FVolge

Message: Thanks for playing like Brazil,and go take the title (greetings from Norway)

Watching from: At home(every single match)

Favourite game: Nottingham-Norwich 0-2

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Fantastic season, hearty congratulations. Cannot wait for EPL

Watching from: Mainly on DAZN, ifollow or reading Pinkun text from DF and CS (I moved to Canada)

Favourite game: Hard decision, many nervous games so probably Huddersfield 7-0

Favourite player: Tim Krul

@canarycaz - watching the Derby game in the garden with friends - Credit: @canarycaz

Message: The best team in the championship by far. Play the same way next season and we will be fine

Watching from: Dubai

Favourite game: It has to be Huddersfield

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: An absolute joy to watch. Wish I could of been there to witness some of the best all round football I have seen any Norwich City team play. Thank you.

Watching from: At home on my iPad

Favourite game: Home to Huddersfield. Total football.

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

@44elwell - Credit: @44elwell

Message: Thank you so much for the joy you have brought to our lives this season. You have been a source of such positivity at a time when it has been most needed. We will remember this season for the rest of our lives and the resilience, integrity and togetherness you have shown.

Watching from: At home with the children

Favourite game: Norwich 2 - Sheffield Wednesday 1, Carrow Road 5th Dec

Favourite player: Grant Hanley

Message: Thank you for playing some of the best football I have seen from a Norwich TEAM in 62 years and brightening up such a difficult year. Congratulations to one and all especially the coaches who I think have done a brilliant job. A personal note to Alex Tettey. A testimonial (maybe to raise money for charity) would be for us, perhaps more than yourself. Many of us would like to show our appreciation of your efforts over the past nine years especially as we have not been able to be there for this last season. Thank you again everyone.

Watching from: at home

Favourite game: Huddersfield (the day when everything came together - as we knew it could)

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

@ulstercanary - Our only visit to Carrow Road this season v Cardiff - Credit: @ulstercanary

Message: Thank you for lifting our spirits in these troubled times. We missed not being in the Stands to show our support to you all and to show much we loved seeing you all play for the Green and Yellow. It has been a fantastic year with a few lows but very, very many highs. You are history in the making and will be remembered in the folklore to come.

Watching from: Wherever it’s live on TV, either iFollow/Sky/BT, have watched all Norwich’s games

Favourite game: Match against Huddersfield where everything came together and the whole team was in union with each other, scoreline of 7-0 was outstanding even if it could have been more

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Congratulations to everyone at NCFC. Congratulations to all the Fans. Roll on Next Season. Now can all you Players, Management and Staff all sign New Long Term Contracts

Watching from: Generally Matchday Live in the EDP, Radio and Sky where possible

Favourite game: Beating Bristol City. Lots of Robins here in Somerset

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

@dalesmandiz - Credit: @dalesmandiz

Message: I, like many thousands of other City fans, live alone and hence the pandemic has been very tough. The regular high that City have given me week after week after week has been nothing short of incredible. I will never ever forget it. Thanks so much to this team, this squad, this management, this CLUB....you always make me proud but my love has scaled new heights this season.

Watching from: Like most I’ve watched games on TV at home via iFollow and sky.

Favourite game: Has to be the thrashing of Huddersfield. Magical.

Favourite player: Emi Buendia





Message: Time to take this level of energy into the top tier. Stick with your game as you play the best when it’s enjoyable and free flowing. See you down the Barclay end in a few months. You new boys don’t know what you’ve been missing! OTBC

Watching from: Costa del Colitishall

Favourite game: Huddersfield 7-0. Teemu hat-trick and bangers scored by most of our team. Stunning.

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Well done Norwich City, amidst all the doom and gloom, you have been a joy. I have enjoyed listening to you play all season.

Watching from: I am unable to see any game as I don’t have sky but I have listened all season long and watched the highlights on you tube.

Favourite game: I loved the QPR game because it meant another step towards winning the Championship.

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Having been a supporter since the early 50s I have never seen a team play better football well done to everyone connected to City you,ve made an old man very happy and proud

Watching from: Unfortunately living 300 miles away watched them only on television

Favourite game: So many to chose from but the football played against Huddersfield was near perfection

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: I’ve met a new Irish Canary, and made a few new Norwich fans here in Dublin throughout this season. Thank you for giving us a reason to smile, and a season to remember for all the right reasons! Seeing the team win games always gives me an immense sense of pride, but during the pandemic has given me a happy link to my family back home in Norwich. You are all amazing. OTBC

Watching from: At home and work

Favourite game: Norwich v Huddersfield

Favourite player: Oliver Skipp

Message: Thank you for a wonderful season full of determination and brilliant moments

Watching from: Alton, Hampshire...and once at CR.

Favourite game: Sheffield Wednesday home 5/12/2020...actually inside OUR ‘living room’

Favourite player: Emi Buendia