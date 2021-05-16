The People's Pink Un: Your messages to Norwich City, Part 3

Published: 5:00 PM May 16, 2021

Welcome to Part Three of our special People’s Pink Un – full of messages to the team and photographs taken during YOUR promotion season! It’s uncut and from the heart – and it belongs to you!

OTBC!

@Krisclarke1 - What a season Norwich City!! 2 weeks ago Sienna Grace was born on the day we got promoted, 2 weeks later we celebrate the title! - Credit: @Krisclarke1

Message: Wishing all City players the very best and rest this summer you surly been the stars of the championship

Watching from: Australia on IFollow

Favourite game: Huddersfield

You may also want to watch:

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: What a team, what a season. You’ve made lockdown easier, if it wasn’t for football I would have been in a very, very dark place. You don’t know how much this season has meant to me. Thank you, “we are premier league”

Watching from: At home.

Favourite game: The Huddersfield Demolition

Favourite player: Teemu Pukki

@JamesFinbow - My son Jasper lost a tooth about 5 minutes before kick off against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough - Credit: @JamesFinbow

Message: Thanks DF, SW, coaching staff & all the lads for bringing happiness and joy for the fans. Next step, we hope for adequate investment in squad to at least give them a chance to survive. And I personally want to see us playing 3 at the back.

Watching from: Bangkok, Thailand via ifollow

Favourite game: NCFC 7-0 Huddersfield

Favourite player: Oliver Skipp

Message: Thank you to every single player, back room staff and to our amazing Manager without all of you working hard we wouldn’t be back in the Premier League. I love my club

Watching from: My sofa or pacing my living room in Oakley, Hampshire

Favourite game: Definitely the buzz I got from the 7-0 Huddersfield win

Favourite player: Todd Cantwell

Message: Really proud of you all, fantastic work ethic. Well done. Bring on Man City!

Watching from: IFollow

Favourite game: 5-0 against Huddersfield

Favourite player: Max Aarons

@ncfctom - Celebrating promotion in my lounge! - Credit: @ncfctom

Message: Congratulations to all of you fantastic season its been a pleasure to watch “ We A Are Premier League” Best of luck for next season.

Watching from: from home on tv

Favourite game: All of them !!

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Thanks for lifting us during a difficult year we’ll have something positive to remember 2020 for now!

Watching from: On TV

Favourite game: Huddersfield

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

@joemacdonald94 - At the Old Red Lion in Islington, about to see us lose to Watford - Credit: @joemacdonald94

Message: congrats all personal at the club on winning promotion

Watching from: Online

Favourite game: All of them

Favourite player: Tim Krul

Message: From early wake-ups in California to waking up neighbors with victory this campaign has been incredible and unlike any other. To pick up the city in such depressive times and make an an incredible beginning to the 2021 year put a smile on all of our faces. All of you should be incredibly proud. Have an incredible break before we go again against the best once again!

Watching from: From my couch, bed, or on the road.

Favourite game: Win over Cardiff.

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Well done late lads good luck In the Premier league hope to see you soon!

Watching from: Home

Favourite game: Huddersfield

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Thank you for such a memorable season given all the circumstances around the globe. As things remain uncertain and changing, it was always reassuring that I could turn on the matches and having something consistent in our lives. As an American fan, this season brought me closer to the entire Norwich fanhood as we all admired/watched such an amazing season for the squad.

Watching from: At home in the USA

Favourite game: Home v Stoke. 4-1 win righting the ship after the poor Swansea performance.

Favourite player: Grant Hanley

@rosswelsh21 - Me and my son Eddie watching our first game - Credit: @rosswelsh21





Message: I just want to say how proud I am with you boys getting us back into the premier league when I’m working through this pandemic and coming home and watch you play like that makes my day so much better thank you

Watching from: At home

Favourite game: Huddersfield at home

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Congratulations to all the players and staff of Norwich City, it’s rubbish that we can’t celebrate properly as a City but can’t wait for the opportunity to get tickets for games next season in the Premier League! #otbc #yellows

Watching from: Listening on the radio as I’m not a season ticket holder.

Favourite game: 7-0 over Huddersfield

Favourite player: Teemu Pukki

Message: Unbelievable season lads from top to bottom, players to media to admin

Watching from: At home mostly but if the bars were open then we all got to get together

Favourite game: Stoke at home, what a relief that was

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Congratulations on winning the championship!

Watching from: Watching TV at home

Favourite game: Huddersfield

Favourite player: Emi Buendia





@angelmoyise - One of the 2000 back in - brilliant day - Credit: @angelmoyise





Message: Absolutely amazing well deserved

Watching from: Got to be Huddersfield

Favourite game: IFollow and TV

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Thanks guys, You’ve made my 3am alarm calls worthwhile. Onward and upwards together.

Watching from: Philippines

Favourite game: Huddersfield at home

Favourite player: Grant Hanley

Message: To those of us who have stuck by Daniel Farke, the board, Stuatt Webber and the the team the whole season long we salute ourselves. After a seriously mixed bag, ney poor season last time round, it was difficult for some to swallow. However for us die hard, we saw the potential, we knew we had quality coming in, and it only took a few weeks for this sensational squad to truly gel. What a season, all the highs and errrrrrr, well no real lows. Fantastic. Now for the real test, to keep as much of this squad together as much as we can and for our award winning manager to put his best foot forward and prove his metal in the worlds toughest division. Cant wait to get back into fortress Carrow road and cheer on the biggest little club in the world. Good luck fellas. Simon Crawford.

Watching from: On IFollow

Favourite game: Every game. Watching the players learn every time out.

Favourite player: Tim Krul





Message: It would be easy to say I’ve actually had a decent year all things considered; an engagement, first house, permanent job, became a aunt for the first time. But actually, not being able to enjoy these new things with your family and friends can be difficult and somewhat dampens the enjoyment. Without having any semblance of normality in my life outside of work, football really gave me that connection to what I knew before the pandemic hit. To put it bluntly, my job is stressful. I work to safeguard vulnerable people, but I love it. I would use sport as my stress relief though; playing on the court with friends or throwing objects as far as I could. But, when the pandemic arrived, everything stopped. No sport, but a huge increase in work. This was only further impacted when I suffered a nasty injury in September in one of the small windows where grassroots sports could take place. So, with running out of the window all my sports enjoyment came from spectating. Enter, Norwich City. The club and players hold a special place in my heart. I worked there in catering when I was younger and spent the last few years enjoy attending games with my partner both home and away. The turmoil of last season still provided an escape, but the anticipation of this season was something else. A hunger. A point to prove. A desire to get back on the pitch and do what comes naturally as a team. That togetherness we see on the pitch transcends into the fans and I think the ethos of the club and players both on and off the pitch is what has bound us together in these tough times. Thank you for everything you have done, not only on the pitch, but also off it. The way players and staff have immersed themselves into the community to show that you still think of us is so important and has been a light to so many in these dark times.

Watching from: At our new home!

Favourite game: Honestly can’t pick one. There are so many individual moments that have stood out. Dowell’s first goal, Buendia’s assist (every dang one), Pukki’s hattrick, seeing Barden and McGovern step up when they were needed, Skipp getting his first Senior goal. Fundamentally, every player has turned up this season and made a game memorable that I can’t really pick one.

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

@mikeycarter - Getting the whole family involved...was a little too much sometimes for the littlest one ! - Credit: @mikeycarter

@mikeycarter - Getting the whole family involved... - Credit: @mikeycarter





@mikeycarter - Getting the whole family involved... - Credit: @mikeycarter





@mikeycarter - Getting the whole family involved... - Credit: @mikeycarter - Getting the whole family involved...

Message: As a carer in the community. Thank you to all the players, staff and management for keeping us entertained throughout this season. Good luck for next season. Let’s keep the city flag flying

Watching from: Either sky TV at home or listening on the radio (radio Norfolk)

Favourite game: Either Bristol City away or Huddersfield at home

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Congratulations to team , the way that you go that show the excellent result . We can fight back to EPL by 1 years. Please keep SW and DF to drive the team on the way. Please close the gap of team before start EPL .i believed we can stay on EPL.

Watching from: Bangkok thailand

Favourite game: Norwich 2 -0 Bristol city

Favourite player: Emi Buendia





Message: Congratulations a well deserved return to the Prem onwards and upwards OTBC

Watching from: On iplayer from wherever I am

Favourite game: The 4-1 win over Stoke that started the run of wins was awesome as I was worried about that game.

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Thanks team, Carrow Road would have been roaring this season!! Its been entertaining from the sofa but certainly not the same!!

Watching from: The sofa

Favourite game: Goals galore vs Huddersfield

Favourite player: Tim Krul

Message: Wow - what a weird yet wonderful season. From all of us missing anything that felt normal ‘thank you’ doesn’t seem enough words for what you have done this season and what it means. Let’s not forget those fans who won’t ever return to Carrow Road but I’m sure we’ll hear their roars around the stadium when we finally get back to Premier League football.

Watching from: London

Favourite game: Stoke away - somehow they held on and that was when things started to go well. Gibbo was a rock that day and then it went on from there.

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Congratulations on winning another trophy!

Watching from: At home on the iPad

Favourite game: Nottingham Forest (away)

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Well done Norwich City I am super proud of you! So many special moments and it makes me so upset we couldn’t be there to share it together.

Watching from: At home in Bristol

Favourite game: Norwich 0 Middlesbrough 0

Favourite player: Todd Cantwell

Message: What can I say? What a season from the lads. You’ve helped me get through these tough times mentally, watching Norwich has cheered me up massively. Thank you and that’s to everyone from Webber all the way down to the kitmen and the back room staff.

Watching from: At home

Favourite game: Norwich vs Brentford (H)

Favourite player: Emi Buendia





Message: Thanks for making the my youngest daughter a lot more interested in the team. She’s had a tough year but the performances and bond of the team have given us both a lift. Creating a bond that has strengthened our personal relationship and given an Australian girl a real connection with her dad’s home.

Watching from: Australian television coverage, which has had a surprising amount of City matches on.

Favourite game: Huddersfield, the perfect example of style and substance.

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: What a season! Great job

Watching from: At home in Hjärup, Sweden

Favourite game: Rotherham away

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Thank you for making life better through the pandemic and giving us all something to smile for and celebrate.

Watching from: Sky and ifollow

Favourite game: Huddersfield or Bristol city away

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Congratulations on winning the Championship title ,it’s been a hard year being classed as a keyworkers but your beautiful football has kept both me and my husband going. Thanks so much. Can’t wait to be back at full packed Carrow Road it will be a tad emotional. Have a relaxing summer and let’s enjoy the Premier League.

Watching from: At Home with a mixture of I follow,Sky and radio Norfolk

Favourite game: Bristol city away

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Thanks for being a shining light in these dark times and cheering up my weekends.

Watching from: Sky or following on Twitter

Favourite game: Brentford home

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Congratulations on a fantastic season. Missed Carrow Road but you gave me so much enjoyment in my own house. See you next season in the Premier League

Watching from: On my tv when Sky or Bt televised them.

Favourite game: Huddersfield at home.So nice to watch a NCFC game relaxed and no under no pressure.

Favourite player: Emi Buendia

Message: Well done to each and everyone of you for a fantastic season. You’ve made it enjoyable for us all during these tough times

Watching from: Home

Favourite game: There’s been a few

Favourite player: Max Aarons



