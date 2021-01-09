Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
'Something about him' - Barden earns plaudits for impressive FA Cup display

Connor Southwell

Published: 2:57 PM January 9, 2021   
Daniel Barden of Norwich makes a save from a shot on goal by Maxime Biamou of Coventry City during t

Daniel Barden was praised for his performance during the Canaries FA Cup win over Coventry City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Young goalkeeper Dan Barden has been praised for the quality of his performance after producing several key saves during Norwich City's FA Cup win over Coventry.












Barden did appear in last season's FA Cup for non-league outfit Bury Town against Histon in the preliminary stages of the competition. This time, it was the third-round proper, and the 20-year-old didn't seem fazed by the magnitude of the occasion. 

The Welsh youth international made a series of impressive saves to ensure City progressed to the fourth round, winning their first FA Cup tie at Carrow Road since 2012. 

Goals from Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill in quick succession allowed the Canaries' to control the game. Emi Buendia made his 100th appearance for the club from the bench, with Teemu Pukki and Max Aarons also featuring in the second-half. 

The draw for the fourth and fifth rounds will take place on Monday evening. 












