'Changing of the guard' - City fans bid fond farewell to Stiepermann

Published: 6:38 PM June 30, 2021 Updated: 6:50 PM June 30, 2021

Teemu Pukki, Marco Stiepermann and Tim Krul soak up the 2019 title celebrations at Villa Park - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A mixture of sadness and understanding has greeted Norwich City's announcement that Marco Stiepermann has left the club.

The Canaries have confirmed that a mutual agreement has been reached to bring an end to Stiepermann's contract a year early, after two frustrating seasons.

Prior to his Premier League struggles and illness-affected 2020-21 campaign, the German had become something of a cult hero for his influential role in the Championship title-winning season of 2018-19.

The 30-year-old won't be getting a second top-flight chance with the Canaries though, leaving after 12 goals from 119 matches since joining from Bochum in 2017 for around £1million.

After initially being needed as cover at left-back during his first season in England, Stiepermann emerged as an unorthodox but effective attacking midfielder during 2018-19, forming a great understanding with striker Teemu Pukki.

