'Changing of the guard' - City fans bid fond farewell to Stiepermann

David Freezer

Published: 6:38 PM June 30, 2021    Updated: 6:50 PM June 30, 2021
Teemu Pukki of Norwich, Marco Stiepermann of Norwich and Tim Krul of Norwich celebrate victory at th

Teemu Pukki, Marco Stiepermann and Tim Krul soak up the 2019 title celebrations at Villa Park - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A mixture of sadness and understanding has greeted Norwich City's announcement that Marco Stiepermann has left the club.

The Canaries have confirmed that a mutual agreement has been reached to bring an end to Stiepermann's contract a year early, after two frustrating seasons.








Prior to his Premier League struggles and illness-affected 2020-21 campaign, the German had become something of a cult hero for his influential role in the Championship title-winning season of 2018-19.

The 30-year-old won't be getting a second top-flight chance with the Canaries though, leaving after 12 goals from 119 matches since joining from Bochum in 2017 for around £1million.

After initially being needed as cover at left-back during his first season in England, Stiepermann emerged as an unorthodox but effective attacking midfielder during 2018-19, forming a great understanding with striker Teemu Pukki.

MORE: Stiepermann will always be remembered for his superb season


