City fans mixed over Premier League 'Covid passport' talks

David Hannant

Published: 11:00 AM July 15, 2021    Updated: 11:28 AM July 15, 2021
Outcry from Norwich City supporters prompted the termination of a controversial sponsorship deal - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Talks of 'Covid passports' at Premier League grounds have been greeted with cautious reactions from Norwich City supporters, as they gear up to return to Carrow Road in a month's time.

With the Canaries promoted last campaign, Carrow Road will be one of the 20 Premier League stadia for the coming season.

And reports in the national media this week have suggested the league is in talks to create its own form of 'Covid passports' to allow grounds to return to full capacity - and stay that way.

While the reports suggest the talks are at "an early stage" it is thought it would work as an extension of the NHS Test and Trace app and require supporters to display their coranavirus status on the way into the grounds - either demonstrating that they had returned negative tests or received their vaccinations.

The prospect has seen a mixed reaction from Norwich City supporters.

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty said he was happy and not particularly surprised to hear the news, but stressed that the safety of supporters at Carrow Road has to be the priority. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust, said: "I'm not surprised by the idea. The problem is personal enforcement and there is a risk of discriminating against younger supporters who have not been able to get both of their vaccinations.

"Football clubs are businesses - they can not continue without the revenue of fans coming into the ground. I can therefore understand the need to make sure that when stadiums reopen, they do not close again. "

Andy Lawn, of Norwich City supporters' group Along Come Norwich - Credit: Archant

Andy Lawn, of Along Come Norwich, said: "I do have concerns about anything that involves personal data and mass surveillance, which this might do.

"I would be all for a way of people showing they have returned negative tests before games though and I personally will be testing myself both before and after I go to a match."

Our quiz master - David 'Spud' Thornhill Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

And for Norwich City columnist David 'Spud' Thornhill, anything that speeds up a return to full capacity stadia is welcome.

He said: "If it gets things done quicker, I am all for it. I think we all have to be responsible and if this helps us not end up having another setback like after we went back in December, I would support it."

Meanwhile it is understanding the club is awaiting guidance from the league itself on what matchday arrangements will be made, but is hopeful of a full capacity against Liverpool on August 14.

