Premier League 'buffer zone' sees City fans shunted from regular seats

Published: 4:10 PM August 12, 2021

Daniel Farke in the dug-out after City concede their second goal against Derby. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Several Norwich City fans have been shunted from their regular seats at Carrow Road thanks to a last-minute instruction from the Premier League to the club.

This week, the Premier League informed Canaries bosses of a requirement to provide a 'buffer zone' between the dug-outs and supporters on the terraces.

Members of the Geoffrey Watling City Stand clearly enjoyed seeing Alex Neil back at Carrow Road, as he managed his current side Preston North End against Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

As a result, the club was left scrambling to find alternative seats for the scores of season ticket holders sitting directly behind the dug-outs - and had to notify them at just a few days notice.

Among those moved from his seat is Len Holman, who has had the same vantage point from the Geoffrey Watling City Stand for 30 years.

Mr Holman, former headteacher of Angel Road schools in Norwich, said he was informed via a letter on recorded delivery to his home in Taverham on Thursday - two days before the season curtain-raiser against Liverpool.

Norwich City season ticket holder and former headteacher Len Holman - Credit: Archant

He said that he was initially angered, but that the club had bent over backwards to accommodate him.

He said: "When I saw the letter I initially saw red. However, I can not fault how the club dealt with it at all - I received a call from the head of the ticket office who picked up the phone knowing he would be talking to an angry man.

"It was definitely a big shock, but the club turned me from Mr Angry to Mr Reasonable."

Mr Holman said his main frustration was with the league, which he felt should have given greater notice

He said: "The pandemic has been around for 18 months and the league will have known the whole time that there would need to be measures like this. The clubs should have been told sooner."

It is not clear at this stage just how many supporters have been affected by the change, but it is believed to be fewer than 100.

The season ticket holders affected have been offered seats in the South Stand ordinarily offered up with hospitality packages - which they will keep until the buffer zone is no longer required.

Alternatively, they can refund or defer their season ticket for the campaign.