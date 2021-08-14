Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Tears in my eyes' - City fans react to Carrow Road full house return

David Hannant

Published: 8:20 PM August 14, 2021   
The result was not ideal - but it is just so good to be back.

This was the overwhelming reaction from Norwich City fans as the Canaries returned to the Premier League and - more pertinently - a full capacity crowd at Carrow Road.

It was a baptism of fire for Daniel Farke's side as the gulf in class between them and former champions Liverpool shone through on the field. 

But for the City fans in attendance, the result was secondary - the joy of being back in a full stadium was the main thing.

Simon Youngman, 66, from Wymondham, said: "Five minutes before kick-off there were tears in my eyes - just being there was fantastic.

"It was fantastic seeing all those faces we hadn't seen in donkey's years and the atmosphere was terrific."

Andrew Kirby, 70, from Wymondham, said: "I was a little bit scared about being in the concourse or going down for a pee at half time - that was my biggest concern - but I made sure I went down early and beat the mad rush. 

"It was a pity about the result but it was just great to be back."

This sentiment was echoed by brother and sister Max and Ellie Haddon, from Norwich, who were going to their first match since Boxing Day 2019.

Miss Haddon, 23, said: "We're not of the demographic that are the most vulnerable from a Covid point of view. I may perhaps have been worried if I was in an older group but overall I felt fairly safe.

"The atmosphere was great and it was great to be back - the result leaves a lot to be desired though."

Mr Haddon added: "I definitely didn't feel unsafe, I was more just happy to be back. Quite a few people were wearing masks, although it isn't mandatory - it's a personal choice.

"The atmosphere was incredible."

Shane Brett, 33, from Norwich, added: "It was just so great to be back, I'd been missing it so much.

"I think now measures have been relaxed a bit it feels like being in normal times again and football is a big part of that for me.

"Some people wore masks and others didn't, but that's their choice but most people did in the indoor parts of the ground.

"The atmosphere was just incredible, as you would expect having not been at games for so long.




