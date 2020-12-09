Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
'Being a City fan prematurely ages you!' - City fans relieved at Forest victory

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:41 PM December 9, 2020   
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at C

Canaries boss Daniel Farke celebrates with the supporters. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are back on top of the Championship table but they were made to work hard for their win by Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road.













The Canaries had dominated the first half but only led thanks to Jacob Sorensen’s first goal in yellow and green, thanks to a thumping strike just before the break.

Former City boss Chris Hughton rallied his troops though and the lowly visitors ended a run of five games without a goal when substitute Anthony Knockaert saw a cross deceive everyone and end up in the net, barely a minute after coming on.

But five minutes later Emi Buendia snatched back the points, in the 76th minute, with Todd Cantwell teeing up the deflected shot barely a minute after making his return from injury.

The hard-fought win pushes Daniel Farke’s team four points clear of third place ahead of a trip to Blackburn on Saturday.

- Read the thoughts of Canaries supporters above and below












